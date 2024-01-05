Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 5 January

If you’re hoping for a fresh start and a new job for the new year, then you’re in the right place. Here are some of the hottest jobs going across the Virgin Group right now…

Sustainability Manager at Virgin Management

Virgin Management, the heart of Virgin, nurtures the brand globally. Its diverse, 180-strong team in London and New York, supports every facet of the Virgin empire, including Virgin Unite, the entrepreneurial foundation, and Virgin Start-Up, empowering UK entrepreneurs.

Currently, Virgin Management is recruiting for a Sustainability Manager, specialising in environmental and carbon data, preferably with built environment experience. Accounting and analysis play a key role in measuring, managing, and reducing our negative impacts to climate and other planetary issues, and working toward evidencing our positive impact in the long run. You could be a Sustainability Manager, Carbon Accountant, or Carbon Specialist, looking for your next exciting opportunity in the sustainability space.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Atlantic

Concierge – Clubhouse London Heathrow at Virgin Atlantic

At Virgin Atlantic, its purpose is to ensure everyone can take on the world, and its vision is to be the most-loved travel company. To achieve both it’s harnessing the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation to reimagine the world and create thoughtful experiences that feel brilliantly different at every opportunity.

Are you an experienced concierge or customer service professional experienced with face-to-face interaction and delivering the most outstanding service? You could be just who Virgin Atlantic is looking for to join its team at the award-winning Clubhouse at London Heathrow Airport. You'll be coordinating the Guest experience in both the Clubhouse and Revivals Lounge in a Front of House position with an absolute focus on Virgin Atlantic’s Net Promoter Score at every customer touchpoint during their journey.

Think you’re the person Virgin Atlantic is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Voyages

Sailor Services Manager of Communications and VIP at Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is looking for a Sailor Services Manager of Communications and VIP to join its Voyage Travel Services team. This person will manage all aspects of Virgin Voyages’ call centre, with a focus on the leadership team and crew members’ cultural development, best practice development, and ensuring quality service that’s delivered within budget.

Virgin Voyages needs someone with strong interpersonal skills, who has the ability to develop and implement creative solutions for call centre business problems. It’s looking for someone who’s highly motivated, guest-oriented and able to work independently.

Sound like you? Find out more and apply now.