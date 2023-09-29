Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 29 September

Is it time for a fresh start in your career? Take a look at who’s hiring right now…

People Coordinator at Virgin Hotels New York City

Virgin Hotels New York is looking for a People Coordinator to join its team. It wants someone who thinks outside the box and is ready to help make the people function a success.

Managing paperwork and having strong organisational skills are a requirement of the job, but they are no longer the entire job. The Virgin Hotels Belief Statement starts with “We love what we do and what we do is important.” Every single teammate in the hotel is valued and it is the People Department’s responsibility to help encourage that! If you are passionate about people, share the Virgin Hotels quirky sense of humour, and are able to see beyond the traditional scope of human resources, then this just might be the right role for you.

Sound good? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Australia

Project Manager at Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is the airline that’s always done things a little different. Its own way. The Virgin way. It’s on a mission to make flying better than ‘nice’. And to do that, it takes a team of talented people who are passionate about customer experience, doing the right thing always, with a focus on safety – in the air, on the ground and in all workplaces. A team who values real diversity and inclusion, in a big brand with big ambitions.

Currently Virgin Australia is looking for a Project Manager to join the team. As a Project Manager, you will be managing the airline’s upcoming Ancillary Products project. This is a multi-phased project that will take approximately 23 months. The vision of Ancillary Products, is to give Virgin Australia the competitive advantage in market, by developing an innovative range of products that focus on enhancing the travel experience of the guest, through choice and value. You will bring the Ancillary Roadmap vision to life by assisting the Product Leads (new and existing products) in identifying and delivering solutions that enhance and solve for developing product opportunities.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Money

Credit Analyst at Virgin Money

Virgin Money is looking for a Credit Analyst to join its team.

Collections and Custom Support Credit Strategy are responsible for ensuring Virgin Money effectively manages customers who present a risk to the bank, protecting the asset quality of its portfolios and supporting customers who may be experiencing difficulty. This involves managing, maintaining and optimising Credit Strategies, monitoring of key metrics, involvement in business-wide projects and pro-active communication across the business.

Want to join the team and help protect Virgin Money? Find out more and apply now.