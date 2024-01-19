Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week – 19 January

If you’re looking for a new job, then you’ve come to the right place. And there are some great jobs available across the Virgin family right now…

Cabin Crew at Virgin Atlantic

Were you born to fly? Do you dream of waking up in the Caribbean, exploring the sights of South Africa, or sampling sizzling street food in India? When you join Virgin Atlantic as a member of its world-class Cabin Crew, you can do all the above, and more.

Virgin Atlantic is looking for warm, professional, engaging individuals to be the beating heart of the airline. It believes every customer's inflight experience should be as memorable as the adventure that awaits them at their destination, and the crew plays a huge part in that. Virgin Atlantic’s outstanding service is what sets it apart, and it's the personality, as well as the attention to detail and rigorous training, that ensures its customers and crew fly safe and well with Virgin Atlantic, every time.

Ready to take to the skies? Find out more and apply now.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

Sales and Reservations Executive at Virgin Limited Edition

Virgin Limited Edition takes its guests to some of the world’s most breathtaking sanctuaries for unforgettable. The collection of unique retreats are chosen for their beautiful locations and magnificent surroundings with each offering a sense of fun, style, luxury and exceptional personal service.

Currently, Virgin Limited Edition is looking for a Sales and Reservations Executive to join its team in Rivonia, South Africa. You’ll be helping guests to book their memory-making trips to Virgin Limited Edition’s properties in Southern and East Africa – Ulusaba, Mont Rochelle and Mahali Mzuri.

If you’ve got great sales skills, are a brilliant team player and always go the extra mile for guests, you could be just the person Virgin Limited Edition is looking for. Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Red

People Proposition Lead at Virgin Management

Virgin doesn’t follow tradition when it comes to HR. The team uses its imagination and creativity to create an environment at work that looks and feels different. That difference is inspired by Virgin’s purpose to Change Business for Good. Help turn people experience on its head, by bringing Virgin’s brand magic, purpose, and values to life within thoughtfully designed and delightfully surprising ways of working.

To do this you will blend your business partnering, creative, and innovation skills, to help disrupt and reimagine a life more Virgin. You’ll have the opportunity to work with brilliant people, supporting talented business teams and leaders to deliver Virgin’s goals.

Interested? Find out more and apply now.