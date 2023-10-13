Work for Virgin: Jobs of the week - 13 October

The Virgin family is looking for some fresh faces this week. Take a look and see what you could do…

Change Communications Lead at Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic is looking for a Change Communications Lead who will be a core member of the Change Team. This team is central to the success of the People & Finance transformation programme and is responsible for leading on defining and delivering the change and adoption strategy, including change management, communications, enablement and engagement.

The Change Communications Lead is responsible for setting the communications strategy and approach for the programme, delivering an effective and consistent narrative that supports the delivery of the programme's strategic objectives and is aligned to the Virgin Atlantic brand. The role will work as part of the Change team to create and deliver innovative and engaging materials to bring colleagues on the journey through change, informed by a deep understanding of the programme and the needs of the programme's stakeholders (internal and external).

Interested? Find out more and apply now.

Virgin Media

Field Sales Representative at Virgin Media

Virgin Media is a leading telecommunications provider in the UK, connecting customers to the things and to the people they care about. Its Project Lightning network investment means that up to 17 million homes and businesses will be able to access the benefits of Virgin Media ultrafast fibre optic network. Virign Media is a big happy team who are always looking for awesome people to join the ranks.

This is a full-time hybrid role for a Field Sales Representative located in Wakefield, with flexibility for remote work. The Field Sales Representative will be responsible for generating new business sales and retaining customers through building strong relationships. The Field Sales Representative will also be responsible for meeting sales targets and providing excellent customer service.

Think you’re the person Virgin Media is looking for? Find out more and apply now.

Big Change

People Manager at Big Change

Big Change is a UK based charity, supported by a global and local network of allies. Big Change's vision is to see society working together so that all young people are set up to thrive in life, not just exams. It was founded by Holly and Sam Branson and friends.

Big Change recognises that with great ambition comes the need for great people and it is looking for someone to play a central role in the development of the team and culture of Big Change in the UK. As it enters an exciting new phase of growth within the team, you will have bold ideas and know what a modern people strategy and culture should look like. This includes the design and day-to-day implementation of relevant people policies and strategic initiatives, including DEI, to ensure we recruit, retain and promote highly skilled and motivated people in every area.

Sound like the job for you? Find out more and apply now.