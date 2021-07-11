Win two seats on one of the first Virgin Galactic flights to space with Omaze

Omaze, the charity fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes, and Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic founder, have announced they will give away two seats on an early Virgin Galactic commercial flight.

The Omaze sweepstakes will support Space for Humanity, a non-profit seeking to democratise space and send citizen astronauts of diverse racial, economic, and disciplinary backgrounds to space

Congratulations to @richardbranson and @virgingalactic for dreaming so big! Now it’s your turn…



You could make history and win two seats on one of the FIRST Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights!



ENTER NOW: https://t.co/WmZo2aixYb#VirginGalactic #RichardBranson #Omaze pic.twitter.com/9qLGKctmnw — Omaze (@omaze) July 11, 2021

Participants can enter for the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime galactic journey: two tickets to experience microgravity at the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity, the same spacecraft that carried Richard Branson to space and back on Sunday 11 July. The winning participant and their guest passenger will make history as one of the first everyday citizens to travel aboard a spacecraft.

Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space! ENTER NOW - all donations go to non-profit @spacehumanity: https://t.co/sjz1KV5f6z @omaze #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/pBzutUPJBl — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 12, 2021

Richard Branson said: “Having flown to space, I can see even more clearly how Virgin Galactic is the spaceline for Earth. We are here to make space more accessible to all and turn the next generation of dreamers into the astronauts of today and tomorrow. Imagine a world where people of all ages and backgrounds have equal access to space, and in turn, have the opportunity to lead and inspire us all back here on Earth – this will help make that dream a reality.”

The out-of-this-world opportunity is one of the most notable examples of Omaze’s unique and innovative approach to raising money for charity and challenging traditional giving models. It represents a significant step for Omaze as the company seeks to achieve its ambitious goal of raising $1 billion a year for charity and an even bigger milestone in expanding equity and access to space exploration.

“Until now, most people could only dream of venturing beyond Earth. Now, we are incredibly excited to team up with Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic, and Space for Humanity to give an everyday citizen – hopefully the first of many – a chance of going to space. Omaze was founded on democratising access to out-of-reach experiences. It’s an honour to advance this ideal to space travel while partnering with an organisation dedicated to democratising space for the better of all humankind,” said Matt Pohlson, CEO and co-founder of Omaze.

From now until 31 August 2021, every donation for this experience through Omaze will support Space for Humanity, a nonprofit organisation taking on the challenge of sending humans to space and training them to lead from an Overview Perspective. Space For Humanity’s mission is deeply rooted in the principles of the “Overview Effect,” which is the experience astronauts are presented with when viewing the Earth from orbit, offering an expanded opportunity to see the profound beauty, wholeness, and interconnectedness of our home planet. Astronauts return to earth with a completely new perspective, and oftentimes, a desire to create greater change. Upon their return, Space for Humanity's citizen astronauts will commit themselves to leveraging that experience for the collective good.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic for giving us the opportunity to be the charity of choice in this revolutionary initiative,” said Rachel Lyons, executive director of Space for Humanity. “This is a historic moment for life on this planet. We now have the opportunity to share this perspective for the common good. It is my hope that by democratising access to space, we will collectively renew our relationship with our planet, and each other, allowing for a prosperous future on and off the planet.”

For more information, to enter for your chance to win, or to read the full rules please visit http://omaze.com/space.