Win a trip to Spaceport Cornwall with Virgin Red and Virgin Orbit

Ready for a competition that is out of this world? Virgin Red is teaming up with Virgin Orbit to offer one lucky member and up to three guests an exclusive opportunity to visit Spaceport Cornwall.

But wait, that’s not all.

After your personal tour of Spaceport Cornwall, look forward to a two-night stay and surf lessons to round off your Cornish adventure. You don’t have to be in a galaxy far, far away to enjoy this cosmos of fun! We're also offering five runners-up a bag full of goodies!

How do I enter the competition?

Go to Virgin Red. Tap 'Enter now' to be taken to the quiz. Answer the question correctly, and you’ll automatically be entered into the prize draw for a chance to win. Maximum one entry. Our member support team will be in contact within 14 days after the competition has closed if you are a lucky winner!

Enter now to be in with a chance to gravitate to Cornwall for a fun-filled trip of activities.

What is Virgin Orbit?

Virgin Orbit provides launch services for small satellites. It uses a modified, ex-Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 called Cosmic Girl to take its rocket, LauncherOne, to launch altitude before it takes off for space.

Virgin Orbit recently completed its fourth mission, Straight Up, and launched another seven satellites into space.

Later this year, Virgin Orbit's magnificent aircraft — Cosmic Girl - will be launching the first satellites ever to take off from UK soil.

Virgin Orbit

As a competition winner, you’ll get exclusive access to Spaceport Cornwall in the autumn, before Cosmic Girl takes to the skies.

What is Spaceport Cornwall?

Spaceport Cornwall’s ambition is to provide a safe, dedicated and responsible way to access space, capable of supporting small satellite launches and connecting people, businesses and ideas. It aims to be the most sustainable Spaceport in the world and to challenge the space launch industry to overhaul its practices.

Based at Newquay Airport, Spaceport Cornwall is a council run organisation and is setting up an outreach programme to encourage young people in the area to get involved in opportunities to work in the space industry.

So, what are you waiting for? If this out of this world experience is fuelling your inner rocket, take our quiz to enter the competition to win.

