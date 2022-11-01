Win a Christmas drinks bundle with Virgin Wines and Virgin Red

Virgin Red has teamed up with Virgin Wines to give away three incredible Christmas drinks bundles worth over £300.

The prize

The Christmas drinks bundle will cater for all your festive tipple needs, with five bottles of red wine, five bottles of white wine, two bottles of Prosecco, a bottle of Champagne, a bottle of Vintage Port, eight craft beers, and even a bottle of gin.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is join Virgin Wines’ premium WineBank service through Virgin Red between 1 and 25 November. When you purchase your first case of 12 wines with the WineBank half price offer, you’ll receive 3,000 bonus Virgin Points and be entered into the draw to win.

Virgin Wines

Runners up

Don’t worry if you don’t win the top prize, as five boxes of Prosecco Christmas crackers, are also up for grabs along with points prizes: two lots of 25,000 points and five lots of 10,000 points.

What is WineBank?

WineBank is a premium wine service allowing its members to save money each month so you can spread the cost of buying wine. You'll earn 20% interest on the money you save and get some big discounts on top bottles of wine – all with free delivery. So for every £5 you save in your account, WineBank will give you an extra £1 to spend as you please.

Sign up for WineBank before 11:59pm on 25 November 2022 and you’ll receive a 50% saving on your first case of 12 wines, plus an extra 3,000 Virgin Points.

Shutterstock

How it works:

Choose your taster case – Pick from a mixed, all red or all white selection to get started

Decide how much you save – Your WineBank account defaults to the most popular amount of £25 a month, but you can save anything from £15 to £100 a month

You stay in control – Save up until you are ready to buy and spend your balance on wines of your choice

Enter now

Join WineBank via Virgin Red’s exclusive offer, enjoy 50% off a case of 12 deluxe wines, earn 3,000 Virgin Points, and be entered into the prize draw. Good luck!

The small print:

Full terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions: