Which Virgin Points personality are you?

Virgin Red is a rewards club that turns your everyday spending into Virgin Points. You can spend your points on everyday treats, new experiences or save them for once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

Here at Virgin Red, we have so many rewards to choose from and lots of easy ways to earn Virgin Points. We want to make sure our members know just how simple it is to earn points on their everyday spending. So we figured: what better way than a fun quiz to show just how effortless earning Virgin points can be?

Take our personality quiz and help us to help you earn points the easy way- we’re hoping you might already have an idea on how you want to spend them! (Did someone say flight to NYC?)

First, take the quiz…

1. How I want to use Virgin Red…

I’m slow and steady (1)

I want fast, quick wins to build my points (3)

I just want the easiest ways to earn points everyday (2)

2. I want to save up for…

Things to fix up the house. (2)

Holidays, I want to see the world! (3)

New clothes - I can’t resist! Maybe I’m a shopaholic? (1)

3. My ideal weekend would be…

Staying in with a takeaway at home with the family is puuuuuurrrfect. (2)

Holiday baby! (3)

Nice dinner out so I can get pics of my new outfit on Insta! (1)

4. My feelings about animals are…

Our family pet is a member of our family (2)

I like animals, but I prefer animal print on my latest statement pieces (1)

I’m a lover of exotic animals, they’re awesome (3)

5. My ideal workout location would be…

Yoga on a beach (3)

A home workout (2)

In the gym (1)

6. My friends would describe me as…

A homebird, grounded but busy (2)

Any excuse to socialise, I’m there! (1)

An adventurer (3)

7. If I got a voucher for my birthday, I’d love it to be for…

ASOS, fashion is my best friend (1)

John Lewis & Partners, I love buying new stuff for myself and my family (2)

Virgin Atlantic, I want to see new places (3)

8. It’s often hard for me to say no to…

A chinese takeaway from the comfort of my sofa (2)

A brand new pair of shoes! (1)

A holiday, dur! (3)

8. When I open my laptop, I’m always browsing for…

My next fashion item to show off when I’m next out, or just strut around the house. (1)

The food shop, boring I know but it’s got to happen! (2)

My dream holiday destinations…It’s always the luxury hotels I’m scrolling through! (3)

10. You take these three items with you to a deserted island, but which could you not leave behind…

My phone (2)

My suncream (3)

My sunglasses (1)

The results are in: which personality are you?

The Fashionista (scored 10-15 points)

The Fashionista is a Virgin Red member who knows their trends and stock their wardrobe with the latest fashion items from top designer brands to workout essentials. You know what’s cool and like to share what’s #trending. And your shopping tips are to die for! At Virgin Red, we’ve got tons of brands for The Fashionistas of the world to get their hands on.

Earn points with ASOS

Whether you’re looking to update your wardrobe staples or totally shake up your look, ASOS is the place to do it. Not only is the site brimming with fresh own-brand items, it also boasts over 850 sought-after retailers. This retailer rewards purchases made via their app.

Earn points with Foot Locker

Foot Locker is the world's leading supplier of sports shoes and clothing and they love keeping fans up-to-date with the latest trends. Their collections have been curated by sneaker fans for sneaker fans for more than 30 years, and you can earn points every time you shop with them.

Earn points with Mango

Founded in Barcelona in 1984, Mango's Mediterranean heritage is reflected in their timeless designs. Their man, woman and kids collections pay attention to fabric and details, bringing contemporary twists to classic looks.

Earn points with MATCHESFASHION

Discover the MATCHESFASHION fashion point of view with their edit of over 650+ established and innovative designers. Bringing the most personal luxury shopping experience in the world, whether you visit online or via the app, MATCHESFASHION is the modern luxury shopping destination for the confident global fashion customer.

The Value Giver (scored 16-23 points)

The Value Giver is a super busy, ‘go-go-go’ person, who’s constantly rushed off their feet to get food shopping, sort out the pets, and complete an endless stream of DIY, but they love to be rewarded with that little trickle of wine at the end of the day. The Value Giver is constantly adding value to the lives of those they love, and at Virgin Red, we’ve got loads of love to reward The Value Giver with.

Turn your Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points

Turn your cucumbers into cabins and nappies into New York City with your Tesco Clubcard. And now you can get your Virgin Points even sooner with instant points.

Exchange your Clubcard vouchers between statement periods – as long as you have signed up to auto-exchange and have a minimum of 150 Clubcard points. You'll no longer need to wait for your quarterly statements to be able to exchange Clubcard points for Virgin Points.

Don't want to sign up to auto-exchange? That's ok. You can now turn your Clubcard vouchers into Virgin Points from as little as £1.50. There are more details on the Tesco website here.

Earn points with Pets at Home

Pets at Home offers the ultimate pet shop experience. They have a great range of over 2000 pet supplies including dog food, cat litter, rabbit hutches and much more. Whatever furry (or not furry) friend needs some TLC, earn points when you spend money with Pets At Home.

Earn points with Habitat

Habitat launched over 50 years ago in 1964 and in that time they've brought so many innovative designs to the UK, from the wok to the duvet, flat-pack furniture to chicken bricks, and you can earn points on purchases big and small.

Earn points with Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is a British lifestyle retailer, established in 1993 with almost all of the products designed in-house, from concept sketch to finished article. The collections – from fashion and jewellery to homeware and furniture - are curated by the founder, Olly, with the help of the OB team, focusing on high-quality materials with hand-crafted touches.

The Travel Guru (scored 24-30 points)

One of the biggest things the Virgin Family is known for is our travel and adventure. Even our founder Sir Richard Branson has explored the lengths of the planet, adventuring all over the world. The Travel Guru embodies this same sense of adventure as Sir Richard, as well as earning on everyday travel, whether that be staycations or commuting to work.

Earn points with Virgin Trains Ticketing

With Virgin Trains Ticketing, you can book any journey up and down Britain, from a cheeky commute to a sleeper train adventure. And when you book e-tickets, you'll pay absolutely no booking fee. Exclusive to Virgin Red members, the best bit is-you'll rack up points on every trip, so you'll get your hands on your next reward even faster!

Earn points with flights to New York*

LA is above and beyond what you could imagine. A city surrounded by vast mountain ranges, valleys, forests, beautiful beaches and nearby deserts, as well as being home to the stars. Step onboard Virgin Atlantic and discover warm, welcoming service and award-winning entertainment, no matter what cabin you fly. And what’s even more exciting is that you can earn points when you purchase flights to NYC, so why wouldn’t you?

Earn points with Virgin Balloon Flights

From over 100 launch sites across the UK, Virgin Balloon Flights can introduce you into the majestic world of hot air balloon rides. Hot air ballooning is the oldest and most romantic form of aviation in the world and our champagne balloon flights capture all the endeavour of an aviation era gone by. A truly unique and unforgettable gift - no two balloon flights are ever the same.

Earn points with Booking.com

Whatever trip you're planning, Booking.com has a smorgasbord of enticing stays for every holiday. Hotels, hostels and homestays — there's something for everyone. If you want to stay in a riad or a ryokan, boat or budget hotel, lodge or luxury tent, they have something for every adventurer.

So whether you’re a Value Giver, Fashionista, Travel Guru or you think you’re more of a combination of them all, Virgin Red has rewards for everyone. Anyone can join and get rewarded when they shop - not just Virgin customers. Turn your everyday spending into more with our range of everyday to extraordinary rewards to suit any taste.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

*The 5,400+ points example is based on return flights from London Heathrow to LA on an Economy Classic fare, but different cabin classes, ticket types and routes will earn a different amount of points so head to Virgin Atlantic to find out how many points you could earn.