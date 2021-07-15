Welcome home: Virgin Atlantic is back at London Heathrow Terminal 3

Virgin Atlantic is returning home to London Heathrow’s Terminal 3 today – and the team can’t wait to welcome you back.

Terminal 3 has been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but today Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines will be back on home turf, with their signature flair, seamless check-in and award-winning facilities.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic destinations including Antigua, Barbados, Grenada and Israel are all on the UK government’s green list for travel. This means travellers won’t need to quarantine on their return to the UK, so it’s a perfect time to plan your trip.

Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse is also reopening today, welcoming Upper Class passengers and Flying Club Gold members, as well as Delta’s eligible customers. In the Clubhouse, customers can enjoy complimentary a la carte menus featuring five-star dining, smaller tapas dishes, meats and cheeses from the deli, and afternoon tea. A wide selection of wine, cocktails and soft drinks are also available to enjoy across the Clubhouse’s relaxation spaces.

Virgin Atlantic

There are a few changes in place at the Clubhouse at the moment. You’ll be encouraged to stick to your seated area so the roof terrace, seated bar stools, deli bar and the pool table will be out of bounds. Not to worry though, you’ll still be able to enjoy the service you know and love and you can order world-class food wherever you’re sitting using the new online ordering system. Simply scan the QR code at your table and order whatever you fancy – from a glass of champagne to a burger. There’s no need to get up, the team will bring it over to you when it’s ready.

Virgin Atlantic

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re delighted to finally be back on our home turf, and I know our teams can’t wait to warmly welcome our customers to Terminal 3, as they return to the skies in style, as they fly safe and well with Virgin Atlantic.”

Now that Terminal 3 has reopened, where will you be jetting off to? Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your next trip.

And don’t forget to join Virgin Red and link your Flying Club account to enjoy all the benefits of Virgin’s rewards club – from concert tickets to everyday treats.