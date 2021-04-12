Points for Pinot: behold a Virgin Wines offer you won’t want to miss

Calling all Shiraz superfans, Pinot people and classy Chenin types. Lend us your ears (or possibly your wine glass) as we have a fabulous deal coming right up. Thanks to a shiny new offer from our friends at Virgin Wines, you can now earn a trove of Virgin Points on select 12-bottle cases of wine.

That’s right: you’ll get rewarded for treating yourself – in the kind of feel-good circle that makes the world a better place. How can you be part of this happy halo of wine plus points? All you need to do is sign up to the Virgin Red app, our rewards programme packed full of everyday surprises and delights.

Once you’re on the app, tap the “earn points” tab at the top and scroll down to find the Virgin Wines offer. If you’re already a member of Virgin Wines, you can earn 1,000 Virgin Points when you order a 12-bottle case of fruity reds, fresh whites or a seasonal mix of both.

If you’re not yet a member of Virgin Wines WineBank service, an even bigger reward awaits: sign up and order a 12-bottle case of red, white or a combo of both (including fizz) to claim a full bodied 2,000 Virgin Points to your name. How about that to pop your cork?

Getty Images

If you love your vino as much as we do, this is an offer that can’t be missed. With lockdown easing and the weather warming up – in theory, at least – now is the time to gather a handful of loved ones in your back garden and toast to the joys of living.

If you’re familiar with Virgin Wines, you’ll know the vino they choose is *really* good, too. Every day they scour the globe in search of all the very best independent winemakers. We’re talking about producers who pour passion and knowledge into what they do, conjuring up wine that’s bursting with style and flavour.

By ordering a 12-bottle case, you might come face-to-face with anything from an elegant shiraz from Australia’s iconic Barossa Valley to a Chilean Sauvignon Blanc brimming with zesty citrus tones.

Getty Images

You can bet your barrel these varieties will pair beautifully with food, too: whether that’s a fragrant Rioja Blanco teamed with grilled BBQ prawns or a dark chocolate pudd washed down in the company of a rich Cab Sauv from South Australia’s cult-status Black Pig label.

The real highlight of this new Virgin Wines offer, however, is that – drum roll, please – when you spend on select cases of wine, you earn points for yet more rewards. 1,000 Virgin Points is plenty enough to get you rolling with Virgin Red’s stream of everyday rewards: in fact, it’ll buy you a Greggs muffin, doughnut or sausage roll (200 points each) every weekday for a week.

Meanwhile, 2,000 Virgin Points puts you well on the way to some larger prizes, including savings on a Virgin Holiday to Orlando (3,000 points), a reward flight to Amsterdam (4,000+ points*), or a Harrods cream tea for two (6,000 points).

Virgin Red’s partnership with the award-winning Virgin Wines is “special” and “not a one size fits all offer”, says Kelly Best, Chief Marketing Officer at Virgin Red. “With up to 2,000 Virgin Points up for grabs, Virgin Red members can treat themselves to 10 sausage rolls, an Atlas Mountain artisan tote bag, a book by Sir Richard Branson or can make two charitable donations, just by buying wine – or they can put the points towards their next extraordinary experience,” she says.

Getty Images

Once you’re part of the Virgin Red community, you can scroll all the other dead-easy ways to earn points, too. Play quizzes, switch bank accounts to Virgin Money, shop at Asos and a load more popular online brands – the ways to supersize your points supply are endless.

Soon enough, you’ll be clocking up enough points for that post-lockdown escape to Barbados (20,000+ points for Virgin Atlantic reward flights*), a luxurious Muscle Melt Massage spa experience (26,000 points via Virgin Experience Days’ Ebony Collection) or a 30-minute flying lesson with a CAA-licensed instructor (17,500 points via Virgin Experience Days’ Scarlet Collection) – among so many other wild and wonderful rewards.

This glorious cache of delights is yours to unlock – all through Virgin Wines. So, what are you waiting for? Sit back, relax with your 12-bottle case order and let the good times roll: a whole new world of points and rewards awaits.

*Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply to all Virgin Red reward flights. Points based on off-peak rates.