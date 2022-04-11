Virgin Wines and Virgin Red offer exclusive 20% points discount on Easter wine cases

Virgin Red is delighted to announce an exclusive offer with Virgin Wines on the Easter Extravaganza cases for members only. Rather than 20,000 Virgin Points for a case, Virgin Red members will receive a 20% discount, with each case at just 16,000 Virgin Points each. If you are looking for a varied selection of world-class wines this Easter, look no further Virgin Wines have hand-picked the wines to ensure you've got an exciting and varied selection of bottles to get stuck into.

There are three cases in the Easter Extravaganza offer:

Easter Extravaganza mixed wine case

For a varied selection of world-class French, Spanish, Italian, South African and Australian wines this Easter, look no further! The Virgin Wines Easter Extravaganza mixed wine case has you covered.

This delicious case of mixed wine will ensure you've got an exciting and varied selection of bottles to get stuck into with your Easter eggs. Featuring exceptional craft wines from all over the world, including an award-winning Shiraz, a juicy Malbec from France and a decadent Rioja Blanco from Spain, to name just a few.

Virgin Wines

The case contains:

x1 Albacore Reserve Shiraz (Southern Australia, 14.0% ABV)

x1 Bastions V Shiraz (Western Cape, 14.0% ABV)

x2 Trabajemos Organic Tempranillo (Castilla La Mancha, 13.5% ABV)

x2 Les Arbousiers Reserve Malbec (Pays d'Oc, 13.5% ABV)

x2 Brio Pinot Grigio (Veneto, 12.0% ABV)

x2 Billy Bosch Highwire Chenin Blanc (Swartland, 12.0% ABV)

x1 Finca Manzanos Seleccion de la Familia Rioja Blanco (Rioja, 12.5% ABV)

x1 Les Arbousiers Trio (Vin De France, 11.5% ABV)

Easter Extravaganza red wine case

If you're a red wine enthusiast and you are looking to stock up your wine rack this Easter, check this out.

Bag yourself 12 stunning red wines to enjoy that are perfect alongside a menagerie of dishes or all by themselves. Featuring exceptional craft wines from all over the world, including an award-winning Shiraz that's packed with fleshy and fruity South Australian character, a Tempranillo with lovely black cherry and strawberry flavours, and a light and juicy French Malbec.

Virgin Wines

The case contains:

x3 Bastions V Shiraz (Western Cape, 14.0% ABV)

x3 Trabajemos Organic Tempranillo (Castilla La Mancha, 13.5% ABV)

x3 Albacore Reserve Shiraz (Southern Australia, 14.0% ABV)

x3 Les Arbousiers Reserve Malbec (Pays d'Oc, 13.5% ABV)

Easter Extravaganza white wine case

Calling all white wine enthusiasts - this one’s for you. The Easter Extravaganza white wine case has three bottles each of four delightful white wines to set you up for any and all events over Easter. You get three bottles each of four top-notch whites: an award-winning Pinot Grigio from Italy, a crisp South African Chenin Blanc, a decadent Rioja Blanco and, last but not least, a wonderfully zesty Sauvignon Blanc from France. Sip, sip, hooray!

Virgin Wines

The case contains:

x3 Brio Pinot Grigio (Veneto, 12.0% ABV)

x3 Finca Manzanos Seleccion de la Familia Rioja Blanco (Rioja, 12.5% ABV)

x3 Les Arbousiers Trio (Vin De France, 11.5% ABV)

x3 Billy Bosch Highwire Chenin Blanc (Swartland, 12.0% ABV)

Amidst all this excitement, please remember to always drink responsibly.

