Virgin Voyages welcomes its second ship Valiant Lady

Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ second ship, is set to make her UK debut with a tour around the UK this March. She’ll grace the ports of London International Cruise Terminal (Tilbury) and Liverpool ahead of her Mermaiden voyage from Portsmouth before she heads to her homeport in Barcelona.

Valiant Lady is the second Lady ship of four in Virgin Voyages’ new adult-by-design, boutique luxury fleet. Valiant Lady, like her sister ship Scarlet Lady, boasts dazzling contemporary design and new experiences to reinvigorate the cruise industry in the same way that Virgin Atlantic Upper Class did in aviation.

Valiant Lady features an impressive 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters, plus two Massive Suites that come with their own turntables and a private hot tub. 86% of cabins have their own balcony, and 93% feature ocean views – plus Valiant Lady’s cabins feature a new, elevated design to bring warmer energy and a more sophisticated feel. And there’s more drawers and storage space too, making them perfect for longer itineraries.

Speaking of the arrival of Valiant Lady to the UK, Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, said: “Following the success of our first lady ship, Scarlet Lady, we are so excited to debut Valiant Lady to the UK this March and begin our European tour. The lifting of UK travel restrictions has already shown promising signs with 70% uplift in bookings since December – and we can’t wait to welcome Sailors on board!

Virgin Voyages

“We’ll be showcasing our newest lady in Tilbury and Liverpool, where fans are invited to wave her in before we kick off our bookable European sailings from Portsmouth in March and our new homeport in Barcelona in May. Our epic sailings have curated itineraries that are unbelievably accessible for those in the UK wanting to cruise differently, and we look forward to hitting the high seas and showing both budding and avid sailors how to voyage the Virgin way.”

Valiant Lady’s itineraries feature longer port stays and overnighters in some of Europe’s most idyllic islands and effervescent cities, including Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.

Richard Branson said: “Virgin Voyages has been a dream in the making since my 20s and today is a momentous day launching our second ladyship, Valiant Lady. It’s exciting to be able to celebrate our continued growth as a brand that’s on a mission to voyage like no other. In our five decades in business, Virgin has always sought to offer our customers something extra special, and Virgin Voyages has worked tirelessly to do just that.”

