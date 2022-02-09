Seven European destinations you can visit with Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady, is preparing for her Mermaiden voyage from Portsmouth, UK, in March.

After setting sail from the UK for spring 2022, Valiant Lady will spend the summer months voyaging the Mediterranean and the winter months in the Caribbean – and in between, Sailors will get the chance to cross the Atlantic on the ship.

So where could you go with Valiant Lady? Take a look at some of the European destinations she will visit…

Barcelona

Barcelona will be Valiant Lady’s homeport in the Mediterranean. Famous for its Gaudí architecture, Barcelona has something for everyone – beaches, markets, incredible food, art and more.

Ibiza

Ibiza is a party island and Valiant Lady arrives in time for a sunset catamaran trip before heading to one of the famous clubs. For Sailors more interested in devouring local delicacies than dancing, there’s olive oil and winery tours. Or there are spa days for yoga and relaxation.

Cádiz

One of the oldest cities in Europe, Cádiz has a lot to offer. It is drenched in sailing history and Andalusian culture. With its close proximity to Seville, Cádiz moves to a thrilling beat and the sound of flamenco hangs in the air.

Funchal

Tucked between the mountains and the Madeira coastline, Funchal is known as ‘God’s Floating Garden’. Exclusive to Virgin Voyages’ transatlantic voyages, Funchal’s streets are lined with bars, cafes and galleries, and the flora-covered coast and dramatic cliffs make for stunning views of the emerald sea. This Portuguese city is one to be experienced.

Lisbon

Another destination exclusive to Virgin Voyages’ Transatlantic voyages, Lisbon is formed of seven hills that create a natural amphitheatre, reflecting light all around and giving the city its nickname, “the city that glows”. The Portuguese capital is a city for dreamy, seaside romance.

Monte Carlo

Spend a night in glamorous Monaco. Gaze at superyachts lining the coast, watch supercars filling the roadways or visit the chicest hotels and shops. By day, explore the unspoiled villages of Côte d’Azur. By night, let your imagination lead you.

Olbia

Olbia is one of the most exclusive destinations that Virgin Voyages will visit in the Mediterranean. With access to private beach clubs and stunning views of the Costa Smeralda, Sailors can relax and recuperate after Monte Carlo.

Visit Virgin Voyages to discover more destinations that Valiant Lady and its sister ship Scarlet Lady will visit.