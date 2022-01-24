Join Virgin Voyages on Valiant Lady’s Mermaiden Voyage

Virgin Voyages is preparing its second ship for her mermaiden voyage. Valiant Lady will set sail from Portsmouth to Bruges on 18 March 2022 – and you could be on board.

Sailing to Bruges for the first time, Valiant Lady will offer Sailors the opportunity to experience cruising the Virgin way. The maiden voyage will give Sailors three nights onboard Valiant Lady, with a full day in Belgium to enjoy. You can explore the historic seaside town of Bruges, take a scenic sail through Ghent, or go on a day trip to Ypres.

Meanwhile, on board Valiant Lady there’s plenty to explore too. Get a taste of luxury at the 20 onboard eateries, covering everything from Michelin-style dining to late night snacking. Or if you’re looking for some rest and relaxation time, book into the onboard spa and enjoy some time for you. Looking to let your hair down? There’s no party like a Virgin Voyages party so make sure you pack your dancing shoes and head to the onboard nightclub.

Plus, as with all Virgin Voyages’ cruises, there’s loads included in the price. You won’t be paying for WiFi so you can make everyone jealous with your holiday snaps. You can take as many group exercise classes as you want, without spending a penny more. And, as well as all your food and basic drinks being included, so are your tips for Virgin Voyages’ crew.

Prices for the mermaiden voyage start from £800 per cabin and it’s on sale now. Head over to Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your voyage now.