Virgin Voyages to set sail in the UK for exclusive Summer Soiree Series

Virgin Voyages will set sail from Portsmouth, England with a limited series of voyages this summer. An offer available to UK residents, the upcoming staycation-at-sea series will include two, three and four-night itineraries with a total of six sailings this August.

“Virgin Voyages has been looking forward to sailing, and we’re so excited to announce our plans to sail from the UK,” said Richard Branson. “Our team has curated such a fantastic experience for our Sailors and know this is a holiday they will love.”

Sailing the southern coast of England, these Sneak-a-Peek sailings will offer a taste of the Virgin Voyages experience as its first foray with new Sailors at sea. The ‘Summer Soiree Series’ includes:

Itinerary 1 - Long Weekender (3-Night, Friday - Monday)

6 August - 9 August

13 August - 16 August

20 August - 23 August

Itinerary 2 - Summer WeekDaze (4-Night, Monday - Friday)

9 August - 13 August

16 August - 20 August

23 August - 27 August

“After more than a year of waiting and a major emphasis on a safe return, we’re ecstatic to announce these new sailings and bring Sailors onboard to experience what it’s like to set sail the Virgin Way,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. “We look at our UK summer voyages as a homecoming to pay homage to our British roots, and what an excellent way to kick-off our sailing season before heading back to PortMiami.”

As part of the Summer Soiree Series, this select group of Sailors will be offered a first taste of sailing on Scarlet Lady, which includes, Michelin-inspired dining experiences, luxurious spa treatments, unlimited fitness classes, entertainment featuring local British talent, and of course an adult-only sailing experience.

As cruise operations in the US remain uncertain, before heading home to PortMiami, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady is taking this opportunity to do a homecoming tour, heading back to where the Virgin brand began.

Sailing safely remains Virgin Voyages top priority, and it is continuing its Voyage Well initiatives. At this time, only residents of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be able to sail on the Summer Soirée Series – with Sailors aged 18+ vaccinated against COVID-19. Additional testing and protocols will be confirmed closer to sailing, all in line with the most up-to-date recommendations from the UK government. Virgin Voyages is committed to a healthy and safe start at sea and would never set sail without the proper precautions and considerations in place. This includes capacity limitations for this initial phased restart.

The Summer Soirée Series will go on sale on Tuesday, April 13. Head over to VirginVoyages.com to find out more.