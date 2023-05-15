Virgin Voyages celebrates launch of Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages is saying ‘Yamas!’ to the launch of its third ship, Resilient Lady, as she sets sail on her MerMaiden voyage from her homeport in Athens, Greece.

Resilient Lady made her debut on 14 May 2023, with her MerMaiden voyage taking Sailors on the seven-night Greek Island Glow itinerary. Departing from Athens, Sailors will enjoy stops in Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum and an overnight in Mykonos before they return to the Greek capital.

Resilient Lady will also set sail on the Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems itinerary during the summer season. This includes the most incredible spots in the Adriatic Sea along Croatia’s coastline, Greece’s glamorous islands and a bay in the Balkans. This itinerary also features a late-night stay in Dubrovnik, giving Sailors plenty of time to explore the scenic city during the day and take part in the vibrant nightlife.

“Virgin Voyages breaking into the cruise world is a true example of taking something ordinary, and making it extraordinary. The incredible experience that our Crew delivers on each voyage has really raised the bar, and it’s something we’ve been recognised for by thousands of happy Sailors and with the awards we’ve won for our service, food, design, entertainment and more,” said Richard Branson. “We have shown the world all that we have to offer when it comes to experiencing the holiday of your dreams and I can’t wait to showcase this incredible experience in Greece, visiting some of my favourite places in the world.”

Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin added: “I’m thrilled this day is finally here and that Resilient Lady has officially joined our award winning fleet. Since our launch just a few years ago, we have received the travel industry's top awards and have experienced a very high rate of return with up to 40% of our Sailors rebooking their next cruise while they’re still on board with us. I know people are going to love voyaging with Resilient Lady as much as they have with Scarlet and Valiant Lady, and I look forward to sharing this 5-star experience with even more Sailors this summer.”

As well as exploring new destinations, Sailors onboard Resilient Lady will also be among the first to experience Virgin Voyages’ brand new entertainment lineup.

After its inaugural season in Greece, Resilient Lady will set off on a trans-continental voyage, arriving at Station Pier in Port Melbourne, Victoria, setting sail through Australia and New Zealand from 11 December 2023 to 27 March 2024.

Want to experience Resilient Lady for yourself? Visit Virgin Voyages to book your next voyage.