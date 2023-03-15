Virgin Voyages set to steal the show with a brand-new entertainment line-up

Virgin Voyages is setting the stage for a remarkable year. The award-winning cruise brand has revealed details of spectacular new shows, live music acts and a festival of rotating performances for 2023.

The new entertainment promises something for everyone – from intimate solo performances at The Dock House, to epic, can’t-miss shipwide events like Scarlet Night. But, stealing the show for 2023, are several can’t-miss experiences across Virgin Voyages’ entire fleet. It starts with a Supper Club Series, where entertainment is paired with unmatched elevated dining experiences. Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady have already introduced Festival Stage Acts in The Manor, a series of rotating, comedy-driven performances that change every few weeks. After their respective MerMaiden voyages, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady will debut their own Festival Stage programmes in The Red Room. Festival Stage will let Sailors see incredibly talented mentalists, magicians, a cappella groups and comedians.

Virgin Voyages

Sailor favourites Duel Reality – a modern and acrobatic retelling of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet – and UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING – an upbeat music video-style dance show – will also be back by popular demand for an extended run on both Scarlet Lay and Valiant Lady.

After their respective MerMaiden voyages, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady will debut their own Festival Stage programmes in The Red Room. Festival Stage will let Sailors see incredibly talented mentalists, magicians, a cappella groups and comedians.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has also pulled back the velvet curtain to reveal five, never-before-seen productions debuting this year, including:

Persephone An original concept by House of Yes and produced by Kaleidoscope Immersive, this cutting-edge retelling of the famous Greek myth features a rock-n-roll underworld outfitted with lavish costumes and dramatic action.

Lola’s Library A cocktail party/immersive cabaret, Lola’s Library is an after-hours literary affair led by Lola along with her nerdy assistant, Dewey, and Mary, the bossy maid who takes you through the eclectic book collection of a mysterious author. A mix of song, dance, acrobatics and comedy, Lola’s Library is presented in three themed chapters that invite Sailors to stay all night or pop in and out at their leisure without missing a beat.

Supper Club Series Featuring Another Rose Created and produced by Randy Weiner (of Sleep No More and Queen of the Night), Another Rose is a decadent feast for the senses. This one-of-a-kind experience developed solely for Virgin Voyages is equal parts cabaret, world-class dining experience and theatre spectacle. It tells the tale of doomed love and acrobatics during an unforgettable dinner party.

Virgin Voyages

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle The Mind Mangler’s new two-man show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read Sailors’ minds. Created by MISCHIEF, one of the UK’s leading comedy companies, Broadway World has called this “a guaranteed night of laugh-filled, mind-bending silliness that will leave audiences gasping for breath.”

Miss Behave Originally debuting on Valiant Lady, this game show like no other ends with Sailors shouting and screaming (and singing) all while having no idea what is going on. Hosted in The Red Room, Miss Behave promises an evening of wild fun and hilarity with lots of audience participation.

Richard Kilman, Virgin Voyages’ vice president of entertainment, said: “We are so excited to bring our award-winning entertainment approach to life in 2023 across our whole fleet. With the anticipated launch of Resilient Lady, we're expanding on our entertainment and nightlife, and we're thrilled to debut a new line-up of shows with the same incredible production elements. Across the fleet, we are tapping into talent from all around the world, we’re ramping up comedy acts, and we are introducing new immersive performances that stick to that uniquely Virgin Voyages style and give people the opportunity to see or do something they never have before. It’s going to be epic.”

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ Happenings Cast – the brand’s reimagined take on a traditional cruise director – will continue to surprise and delight Sailors onboard. With more than 50 activities and events on each ship, everyday happenings – such as the 90s inspired boy band dance classes, Spill The Beans for coffee aficionados, and the PJ Party Under the Stars – will bring joy to every voyages. And, of course, Scarlet Night is here to stay. Scarlet Night tells the fabled story of the Octopus Goddess of the Sea and the Sailor who won her heart, taking Sailors on a journey to celebrate.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your next voyage.