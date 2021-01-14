Virgin Voyages breaks ground at PortMiami

Construction has already started, but Virgin Voyages has now officially broken ground on its cruise terminal at PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials attended Tuesday’s (socially distant) groundbreaking, along with Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages worked with some top-notch talent from Miami to design a cruise terminal fit for its ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. They teamed up with architecture and design firm Arquitectonica, who previously worked on the American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami, Brickell City Centre Complex in Brickell and the Miami City Ballet in South Beach, as well as design firm Bermello Ajamil, who have worked on other terminals at PortMiami.

Virgin Voyages wanted something that was wholeheartedly ‘Miami’, which would emphasise everything that people love about the city. And now it’s being built.

Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages

Terminal V is due to open in autumn 2021, when it will become home to Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. Both ships are due to set sail before then so Virgin Voyages will operate from another terminal temporarily until its new home is ready.

Interested in sailing with Virgin Voyages? Take a look at some of the destinations you could explore.

