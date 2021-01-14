Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Virgin Voyages breaks ground at PortMiami

Breaking ground at PortMiami
Virgin Voyages
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
14 January 2021

Construction has already started, but Virgin Voyages has now officially broken ground on its cruise terminal at PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials attended Tuesday’s (socially distant) groundbreaking, along with Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at the breaking ground ceremony at PortMiami, holding a Virgin Voyages shovel
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages worked with some top-notch talent from Miami to design a cruise terminal fit for its ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. They teamed up with architecture and design firm Arquitectonica, who previously worked on the American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami, Brickell City Centre Complex in Brickell and the Miami City Ballet in South Beach, as well as design firm Bermello Ajamil, who have worked on other terminals at PortMiami.

Virgin Voyages wanted something that was wholeheartedly ‘Miami’, which would emphasise everything that people love about the city. And now it’s being built.

A Virgin Voyages shovel
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages hard hats
Virgin Voyages

Terminal V is due to open in autumn 2021, when it will become home to Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. Both ships are due to set sail before then so Virgin Voyages will operate from another terminal temporarily until its new home is ready.

Interested in sailing with Virgin Voyages? Take a look at some of the destinations you could explore.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.

Virgin Voyages

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Scarlet Lady at sea
Virgin companies

Five dreamy destinations to visit with Virgin Voyages

5 October 2022
The Wake restaurant onboard Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady
Virgin companies

Check out some of Virgin Voyages’ onboard restaurants

30 December 2020
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady cruise ship
Virgin companies

Virgin Voyages to set sail in spring 2021

9 December 2020