Virgin Red's guide to wedding season

Attending a wedding is a great way to spend a day; mingling with friends and family, nibbling on fantastic food and dancing to questionable hits of the ‘80s. And with a boom of ceremonies expected in summer 2022, now is the perfect time to think about the gift, the accessories and most importantly, the outfit for you — the guest.

The wedding guest outfit

The rules on what to wear to a wedding when you’re not the bride or groom used to be strict but simple: no white, no black, no trainers, and absolutely no superhero costumes (hello Jaden Smith). But aside from not wearing white, the rules are gone as women swap occasion dresses for suits and men favour a pastel palette instead of grey, blue and black.

If you have multiple events to attend, try to mix and match new items with clothes you already own so you don't end up with a wardrobe of clothes you'll only wear once. Shop for a showstopper with ASOS, a smart suit at M&S, or a unique bargain from TK Maxx.

The gift

Nowadays couples will explicitly inform guests of what gift – if any – they’d like to receive on their special day. But if they don’t and you’re at a loss, it’s best to fall back on some fail-safe options. Think quirky dinnerware, personalised stationery, and one-of-a-kind vintage items that have that personal touch.

Check out Etsy, eBay, notonthehighstreet.com, and John Lewis & Partners for a wide range of stylish options. Alternatively, a Fortnum & Mason hamper always goes down a treat.

The footwear

Guests dancing the night away while barefoot has become a common wedding reception image when discomfort inevitably outweighs style, so choosing your shoes is about more than how they look.

The Orianna Strap from Clarks is a perfect summer shoe that doesn't compromise comfort, while H&M has a wide range of kitten heels available in their current collection. The gents can similarly find some classic Clarks wallabees or pick up a designer brogue from Selfridges.

The accessories

Now you have your look and are ready to come bearing gifts, it's time to finesse the final touches to your wedding guest outfit. Etsy has endless options for hair embellishments while Selfridges has a wide array of designer options for handbags, belts, and card holders. And as it's summer you're going to need some shades: Ray-Ban or Tens offer quality options.

The beauty survival kit

For obvious reasons weddings are typically very emotional affairs, so whether you choose a dab of concealer or a full face, it’s important to prep. For the hot weather SPF is a must, and to keep everything in place for the long day it’s good to invest in blotting paper and setting spray.

Boots, LOOKFANTASTIC and ASOS stock just about every beauty brand around to help you keep your mascara in place no matter how much you cry during the speeches.

