Virgin Red doubles Virgin Points donations for Air Ambulance Week

Air Ambulance Week begins today and Virgin Red will double the cash value of member donations made to Air Ambulances UK via Virgin Red throughout the month of September.

Air Ambulances UK is one of Virgin Red's 14 charity partners and members can choose to donate a minimum of 1,000 Virgin Points to the charity, which will be converted into a cash donation and then matched during September.

Emma Carter, head of fundraising and sustainability for Air Ambulances UK, comments: “Air Ambulance Week is the one week in the year dedicated to recognising the lifesaving difference that air ambulance crews make in critical moments. We’d like to say a big thank you to Virgin Red and its members for supporting Air Ambulance Week. Life-changing medical emergencies can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time, so by supporting Air Ambulances UK you are helping us to make sure the air ambulance will be there for you and your family and friends if you ever needed.”

Virgin has a long history of supporting air ambulance services, including sponsoring London’s Air Ambulance for many years. It was Richard Branson’s idea, as a thank you for the record number of times he had been rescued by emergency helicopters during his adventures.

What does Air Ambulances UK do?

Air Ambulances UK is the national charity supporting the lifesaving work of the UK’s air ambulance charities, enabling them to save even more lives every day.

Air ambulance crews bring the Emergency Department to patients who have suffered a life-threatening or life-changing trauma or medical emergency; providing advanced critical care to save lives.

Air ambulance charities are collectively dispatched to more than 100 lifesaving missions each day across the UK and each mission is funded almost entirely by the generosity of local communities.

Richard X Moore, director of partnerships at Virgin Red, says: “Air Ambulances UK has been part of our Points for Good category for nearly a year now, so we are proud to be able to show the charity some extra support during their flagship annual fundraising campaign.”

