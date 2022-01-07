Virgin Orbit goes public

New York City has seen a lot over the years – but this is the first time a 70-foot rocket has landed in Times Square. LauncherOne lit up a snowy Nasdaq HQ to mark Virgin Orbit going public as #VORB.

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart rang the opening bell at Nasdaq as the premier dedicated small satellite launch service celebrated another major milestone. The Virgin Orbit team are on hand in New York to show the public LauncherOne and give Times Square passers-by a look at the future of space.

Richard Branson joined the event virtually, as he continues to recover from a mild COVID case, and celebrated with the team.

The event comes ahead of Above The Clouds, Virgin Orbit’s next space launch, which is scheduled for next week. Virgin Orbit has successfully launched 19 satellites to date and has launched satellites for all of its major customer segments: civil, commercial, international, and national security.

Virgin Orbit is uniquely positioned as both a rapid response launch service provider and a global space solutions company on a mission to open space for good, for everyone, from everywhere.

2021 saw Virgin Orbit deliver its first customer satellites to orbit, achieving a 100% mission success rate for customers including NASA, the US Department of Defense, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and Polish company SatRevolution.

Head over to Virgin Orbit to find out more and follow on social for updates on Above The Clouds.