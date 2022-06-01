Virgin Money and Virgin Red offer exclusive Travel Insurance rewards for Virgin Red members

We know taking travel insurance out can be one of the least exciting ‘To Dos’ when planning for a trip, but that's all about to change with Virgin Red and Virgin Money. Virgin Red members will be rewarded for taking out travel insurance, so you can explore the world feeling safe and spoiled.

Virgin Money Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance

If you’ve got a few trips coming up, Virgin Money’s annual multi-trip travel insurance will give you the peace of mind you need to truly relax.

What could be more relaxing than that? 3,500 Virgin Points that's what, from your friends at Virgin Red.

With Virgin Money’s Annual Multi-Trip insurance, you can choose up to 94 days’ worldwide cover per trip, with everything you care about covered – from your gadgets to your health.

Added benefits

Covid cover included - cancellation and medical expenses are covered by Virgin Money, as standard, if you’re diagnosed with Covid-19.*

Gadget cover as standard, plus optional extras​ - from Enhanced Gadget and Enhanced Covid Cover – to cover for winter sports, car hire excess, and more (fees apply).

On hand to help, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - help is just a phone call away with Virgin Money’s worldwide medical emergency assistance helpline. ​

Your policy at your fingertips - looking after your policy is now a breeze, thanks to Virgin Money’s handy new online portal – from downloading docs to making a claim, all in one place.

*Please check your policy wording for full details and any exclusions.​

The Virgin Money travel insurance has three levels of cover: Red, Silver and Gold, so you can choose which suits you and your needs best.

Managing your travel insurance is a breeze. Simply register online then unwind knowing you can do anything from updating your personal details, to making a claim, all in one place.

The fun part - spending your points

Virgin Red members are rewarded for everyday spending, and with everything from the biggest brands in retail, travel and entertainment to smaller treats or exciting new start-ups, there are so many different rewards which anyone would enjoy. Members can also use Virgin Points for good by supporting a number of different charities or helping develop technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

What will you put your points towards? Your next flight, getaway or holiday? Navigating the world of Virgin Wines? Or another Virgin Red treat, experience or exclusive? Enjoy deciding.

Buy your travel insurance today with Virgin Red and Virgin Money and earn 3,500 Virgin Points.

Terms and conditions

Who can take up this offer?

Virgin Red Members who are 18+ and resident in the UK.

How do you take up this offer?

It’s important that you follow these steps to make sure you are eligible for this offer. If you don’t, you might not get your points... and we don’t want that!

Buy a Virgin Money Annual Multi Trip Policy (the Policy) via the offer in the Virgin Red app or Virgin Red website. You’ll see the offer listed in the “Earn Points” section of the Virgin Red app and website. Just click on “Get Points” when you want to go ahead. This will link you to the offer page on the Virgin Money website. From there, click on ‘Get a quote’ and fill in your policy requirements to receive a quote. Make sure you choose the Annual Multi-trip Policy. The Policy start date must be within 45 days of buying the Policy. When you’re happy to go ahead, pay for the Policy. o You will receive a confirmation email from Virgin Money. You need to hold the Policy for at least 45 days to be eligible for the Offer before points are credited to your Virgin Red account. If you or Virgin Money cancel the Policy before 45 days, you won’t be eligible for points.

This offer can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer. Points are only offered in year one of the policy.

What is the offer?

If you meet the offer conditions, we’ll give you a Virgin Red promo code. You can redeem this code with our friends at Virgin Red to get 3,500 Virgin Points.

We’ll send you an e-mail with your promo code within 28 days of you meeting the offer conditions. We’ll send your code to the e-mail you gave when you bought the Policy. The email will provide instructions on how to redeem the code within the Virgin Red app or website.

Your Virgin Red promo code can be used until 30 April 2023. Make sure to redeem your code before then.

Only one Virgin Red promo code will be generated per eligible Policy.

After you’ve redeemed your Virgin Red promo code, the points are added to your Virgin Red account. There is no specific expiry date for using the points. You’ll be free to use them in line with Virgin Red’s programme terms. You can find the terms here [http://policies.red.virgin.com/terms].

We thought we should highlight a few key things from Virgin Red’s terms:

the points don’t have a cash value and they can’t be swapped for cash; the available offers can change from time to time; and the points cost for each offer can change too.

Although we’ll be working closely with our friends at Virgin Red on this promotion, we aren't responsible for their terms, their marketing, or any of the offers available through their app. Just contact Virgin Red or the relevant offer provider if you have any questions about these topics.

When can you take up the offer?

The offer will be available on an ongoing basis until we withdraw it. We can withdraw the offer without giving you any advance notice, but we’ll try to give some notice if we can.

The offer is subject to availability. This means we will definitely withdraw it when we’ve used up our stock of Virgin Red promo codes.

You don’t need to worry if we withdraw the offer when you’re part way through meeting the offer conditions. As long as you've bought the Policy before we withdraw the offer, you can still qualify. You’ll just need to continue to meet the rest of the conditions.

What else do you need to know?

You can only benefit from this offer once.

We’ll use your personal information to help us run the offer.

English law applies to the offer.

Standard Virgin Money Travel Insurance Policy conditions apply.

If something goes wrong, we’ll try to fix it. If we can’t because it’s something we can’t control, or it’s not our fault, then we may have to change the offer. This includes suspending the offer or ending it early. We can make such changes without giving you notice. However, we’ll try our best to avoid making changes. And we’ll try to minimise any disappointment to you when we make changes.

Who is the promoter?