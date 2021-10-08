Virgin Media teams up with Spotify to unlock musical history

Virgin Media has teamed up with Spotify to create a unique tool allowing listeners to delve deeper into the musical history of more than 70 million songs.

Listeners can search by artist or song title to discover the history of more than 70 million tracks. Integrated with Spotify, the tool maps a timeline of tracks based on musical attributes, genealogy and artist similarities. The results are filtered by decade and the experience will also generate a bespoke playlist for each user, full of the tracks and artists that share lineage with their chosen song.

The collaboration forms part of Virgin Media’s Faster Brings Us Closer campaign, which celebrates the intergenerational and connective power of music. As the UK’s fastest widely available broadband provider, Virgin Media understands the important role it plays in connecting people with the things they love, like music.

“Our latest campaign tells a story of discovery as an aspiring artist connects with their father’s musical past. We’re taking this discovery to the next level by teaming up with Spotify to allow music fans to really get under the skin of their favourite tracks, while providing a unique way for them to explore new music at the same time,” said Sam Codrington, head of brand communications at Virgin Media.

Music has been at the heart of Virgin’s DNA since Richard Branson launched Virgin Records in 1972. From Virgin Money’s rooftop gigs at The O2 this summer; to Virgin Red’s new VIP suite at Manchester’s AO Arena; to Virgin Voyages’ On Deck Sailings with globally renowned DJs – music helps us turn transactions and interactions into unforgettable experiences.

As part of Virgin Media and Spotify’s launch for the new tool, there's a series of 30-second audio ads starring Rizzle Kicks frontman Jordan Stephens. Listeners are also able to download and share their findings with friends across their own social media platforms, directly from the tool.

Discover the inspiration and timeline of more than 70 million tracks with Virgin Media and Spotify right here.