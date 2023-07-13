Virgin Galactic announces Galactic 02 flight window

Virgin Galactic has announced the flight window for its second commercial spaceflight - Galactic 02.

The flight window will open on 10 August 2023, with Galactic 02 following on from Virgin Galactic’s recent inaugural commercial spaceflight, Galactic 01.

Galactic 02 will mark Virgin Galactic’s first private astronaut mission flight, flying three private passengers to space.

Details of the flight manifest, including the crew and pilots, will be released at a later date.

This mission will be Virgin Galactic’s seventh spaceflight, second commercial spaceflight and third spaceflight this year.

The spaceflight will be livestreamed on VirginGalactic.com – head over to the website for more details.