Virgin Galactic’s first commercial spaceflight

Published on 29 June 2023

When we started Virgin Galactic, we had an outlandish dream: to turn commercial space travel into a reality. Today, Virgin Galactic completed its inaugural commercial spaceflight – and its second spaceflight in two months. What a moment.

Galactic 01 carried 13 research payloads and three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy – congratulations to all the team. And congratulazioni ai membri dell’equipaggio Galactic 01.

It’s wonderful to see Virgin Galactic pioneering research experiments in space, showcasing VSS Unity’s capabilities to transform into a science lab.

This is just the beginning. Virgin Galactic will now start post-flight inspections and analysis in preparation for its next commercial space mission, Galactic 02. That will be a very special moment, when the team brings its unique experience to private astronauts. That mission is scheduled for August, with Virgin Galactic planning monthly flights to space beginning thereafter.

I was very touched to see Virgin Galactic include an in Memoriam tribute to Evan Lovell, Virgin Galactic’s Chairman and Virgin Management’s Chief Investment Officer. Evan was a dear friend and an incredible leader in our Virgin family for many, many years. Sending love to his wonderful family.

I’m so proud of all the team. Go over to VirginGalactic.com to find out more.

