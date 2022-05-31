Virgin Atlantic has always encouraged its people to bring their true selves to work and to the skies, and to take pride in what makes them special.

Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities, and that includes customer-facing teams. That’s why Virgin Atlantic is proud to be the first UK airline to allow visible tattoos.

Until today, any uniformed Virgin Atlantic employee had to make sure that their tattoos were covered. But now, cabin crew can show off their ink to the world, while still representing Virgin Atlantic in their uniform on Virgin Atlantic flights.

Estelle Hollingsworth, Chief People Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented:

“At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong. Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose. That's why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we're relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people. We're proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves.”

In its latest campaign, See the world differently, Virgin Atlantic champions individuality and celebrates the uniqueness of its people and customers. The new advert is a colourful celebration of the diversity of the world around us. It's all about loving every inch of yourself and taking pride in what makes you special. Everyone’s welcome on board with Virgin Atlantic, and you can be wonderfully, unapologetically yourself.

The Virgin Atlantic uniform for cabin crew was designed by Vivienne Westwood, who is world-renowned for her part in the creation of punk. So it’s only fitting that Virgin Atlantic team members can express themselves with their unique tattoos, wearing the red uniforms designed by the godmother of punk.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more, or visit the Virgin Atlantic careers site to find out how you can join the team.