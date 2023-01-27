Virgin Atlantic Recommends: San Francisco

When the world is your oyster it can be hard to narrow down which wonderful place to visit next. Virgin Red members can use their points to travel to some of the fabulous destinations Virgin Atlantic serves – all that’s left to decide is where you’re going to go. And if anyone knows a thing or two about the best places to visit, it’s the Virgin Atlantic cabin crew.

San Francisco has it all: incredible Victorian architecture, stunning hills and endless culture. Virgin Atlantic cabin crew member Suraj loves nothing more than capturing the beauty of the city through his camera lens. He shared his favourite spots in The Golden City from Pier 39 and Lombard Street to the Palace of Fine Arts.

I first visited San Francisco last summer, and with time to kill I decided to start my day at sunrise and map out a walking route in which I would visit as many of the tourist attractions as possible. My morning started at the Ferry Building, grabbing a coffee at the marketplace and soaking in a view of the Bay Bridge. Other stops I made included Fisherman’s Wharf and Pier 39, Lombard Street and of course, the Golden Gate Bridge.

Instagram: @FlyingwithSuraj

Obsessed with scenic views and iconic locations, there wasn’t a corner I turned without finding something picturesque to photograph in San Francisco. The city has so much to discover and I feel I only caught a glimpse of it.

I absolutely loved walking up Lombard Street aka the most crooked street in the world and the location gave me some of the most amazing views of the city. Only then did I realise how hilly the city the actually is – your legs really get a workout when exploring on foot!

Another place I’d recommend is the Palace of the Fine Arts, if only to admire the architecture of the monumental structure built over a century ago. Make sure to leave plenty of time at this stop as the opportunities for great photos are endless; I could have spent hours and hours taking photos of the Golden Gate Bridge from every angle.

Beautiful sunsets are my favourite thing to capture, so I ended my day watching the sunset overlooking the city and enjoying the effect golden hour created. Taking photos reminds me of a specific moment and the emotions and feelings I felt at the time. It allows me to travel back to those memories which is why I try to capture as much as I can wherever I go.

