Virgin Atlantic named UK’s most-loved workplace

We already knew it was a brilliant place to work, but now it’s official – Virgin Atlantic has been named the best workplace in the UK in Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

Newsweek surveyed more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying from 50 to more than 10,000 in size. The list recognises companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the centre of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic, said:“At Virgin Atlantic we use our company and the power of our brand as a force for good in the work we do with our people, customers, community and planet as we strive to be the most loved travel company. It’s an honour that this has been recognised by our number one ranking in Newsweek’s UK’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list. We’re committed to continue creating a positive and inclusive workplace environment as we lead by our purpose that everyone can take on the world.”

The five critical areas measure to gauge how people feel about working at companies were: how positive people feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at a company.

Virgin Atlantic has always put its people at the heart of its business. The airline encourages its people to bring their true selves to work, and to take pride in what makes them unique. This year, it relaxed its uniform policy to become the first UK airline to allow visible tattoos on people working in customer-facing roles. It also updated its gender identity policy this year to allow employees to choose which of the iconic Vivian Westwood-designed uniforms they wear.

