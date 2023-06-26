Virgin Atlantic flights reward seat sale - up to 30% off points price on selected routes

For a limited time only, you can book reward seats between the UK and US and save 30% off the usual points price.

Let your Virgin Points go the distance when you book between 23 June and 24 July, and travel between 24 June and 30 September 2023 with Economy Classic, Premium and Upper Class all included.

So, whether it's shopping in NYC to exploring the sights in brand-new cities – Virgin Atlantic has your next adventure covered.

Reward seats start from just 14,000+ Virgin Points for a return flight from London to the US, where you could be exploring the Big Apple or sunning yourself in Miami.

Book a reward seat at 30% discounted rate Take me away Book now for Blighty

What is a reward seat?

A reward seat is what you get when you cover the full airfare of your Virgin Atlantic flight with Virgin Points, so all you need to pay for are the taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed surcharges – which vary according to destination, and cabin. Now with 30% off selected reward seats points prices, you can enjoy a more rewarding way of travelling to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world. You lucky thing, you.

To bag yourself a reward seat, make sure you're a member of both Virgin Red and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, and link your accounts to sync your Virgin Points balance. Simply find the 'Account' section of the Virgin Red app, click the 'Link accounts' section, add your Flying Club number and let your travel dreams take flight.

Virgin Red

How do I book?

Head over to the Virgin Atlantic website Choose your destination and travel dates Select 'Show Price in Points' under the 'Advanced search' followed by your desired cabin – either Economy, Premium or Upper Class Click the arrow and browse the reward seats available to you – at a 30% discounted points price.

Where can I go?

If you’re based in the UK, you can fly from London Heathrow to Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa or Washington at 30% off, from Manchester to Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orlando and New York, or from Edinburgh to Orlando, all at a discount of 30% off the points price.

For example, return reward flights from London, travelling in Economy class, are reduced to the following:

New York – from 14,000 Virgin Points for return (reduced from 20,000 points) from 7,000 Virgin Points for one-way

Atlanta – from 17,500 Virgin Points (reduced from 25,000 points) from 8,750 Virgin Points for one-way

Austin – from 21,000 Virgin Points (reduced from 30,000 points) from 10,500 Virgin Points for one-way



Imagine enjoying the NYC nightlife, and your Virgin Points balance is only 14,000 points lighter for a return flight... bliss.

For those based in the US, you can fly from Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa or Washington to London Heathrow, from Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orlando and New York to Manchester, or from Orlando to Edinburgh. Exploring Blighty just got better.

Tipping your points

If you do your weekly shopping with Tesco, and have a Tesco Clubcard, you can instantly convert your Tesco Clubcard points into Virgin Points. Turn those weekly shops into a strawberry daiquiri on the sands of Miami. Literally.

Shutterstock

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your carry-on and shades and get to your dream destination faster with the Virgin Atlantic reward seats points price sale.

Terms apply. Applicable to bookings between 23 June – 24 July 2023 for travel between 24 June - 30 September 2023. Selected routes only. Subject to availability. Taxes, fees and charges apply. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.