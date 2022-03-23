Virgin Atlantic flies Ukrainian orphans and their guardians to the UK

Virgin Atlantic has helped ​​charities Dnipro Kids and Save a Child bring over 50 Ukrainian orphans and their legal guardians safely to the UK.

The operation, dubbed Project Light, was facilitated by nonprofit Magen David Adom UK and received approval from the UK government.

The orphans, together with their legal guardians and representatives from the charities, were in Poland, having been evacuated from their homes in Ukraine over a week ago by the two charities. A humanitarian relief flight, donated especially for the evacuation by Virgin Atlantic, took the group from Warsaw to London.

The group will be moved to Scotland, where the charities will work to house them and help them settle into their new lives.

Daniel Burger, CEO of Magen David Adom UK, said: “Dnipro Kids and Save a Child have made the most unbelievable efforts in getting these children to safety. When the call came in to try and help facilitate bringing them to the UK, we wanted to do whatever it took. This mammoth operation has only been possible thanks to so many people’s generosity.”

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, added: “All of us at Virgin Atlantic will do whatever we can to support the innocent victims of war in Ukraine. We commend our partners, Dnipro Appeal, MDA UK and Save a Child for the incredible work they’re undertaking in bringing these children to safety. We will continue to look for ways to use the power of our people and planes to support the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine and stand ready to act as opportunities arise.”

Virgin Atlantic's outbound flight to Poland also delivered supplies to the area, including thermal blankets, hygiene packs, wound care, medical and surgical supplies, PPE and medicines.

Virgin Atlantic has also helped deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries to help those affected by the war.

Virgin Atlantic’s onboard donations are also being diverted to Save the Children’s Emergency Fund for Ukraine and its online fundraising campaign for the UNHCR Ukraine appeal is open, with the Virgin Atlantic Foundation matching donations up to £50,000.