Velocity Frequent Flyer and Singapore Airlines open a world of travel

Economy Reward Seats on Singapore Airlines have returned to Virgin Australia’s loyalty programme, Velocity Frequent Flyer.

Velocity members can use Points to book select Economy flights on Singapore Airlines to more than 30 countries – including Indonesia, Thailand, France, the UK, and more – opening a whole world of new travel opportunities. Reward Seats with Singapore Airlines start from just 10,000 Points so you could be flying sooner than you think.

“Today is a new chapter for Velocity Frequent Flyer with the return of Reward Seats on Singapore Airlines,” said Nick Rohrlach, CEO of Velocity Frequent Flyer. “We know how much our members value the incredible service and expansive network of destinations across Asia and Europe that Singapore Airlines offers, and we are really thrilled to have their seats back in the program.

Singapore Airlines

“As international travel demand returns to the market, our partnership with Singapore Airlines provides a really fantastic way our members can use the Points they’ve accumulated during the pandemic to travel to hundreds of destinations across the globe. When we look at the most popular Singapore Airlines’ redemptions from 2019, Singapore, London, Paris, and Bangkok were top of the list, and we expect a similar trend as our members start to make bookings again.

“Velocity is committed to opening a world of travel opportunities to our members and this is just another example of how we are doing things differently to provide even more value to our members.”

This announcement follows the news that Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer will partner with United Airlines from April 2022, tripling the number of US cities travellers can fly direct to from Australia.

Australians are ready to get back to international travel, with 39% of Velocity Frequent Flyer members saying that they are planning to travel overseas in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey.

Visit Velocity Frequent Flyer to find out more and start planning your reward flights now.