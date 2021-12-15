Virgin Australia and United Airlines announce partnership

More destinations and more benefits are on their way for Aussie travellers as Virgin Australia and United Airlines announce a new partnership.

This partnership will replace Virgin Australia’s current codeshare and frequent flyer relationship with Delta Air Lines in 2022. Delta and Virgin Australia have been partners for over a decade, flying millions of customers between Australia and the Americas in that time.

The new partnership with United Airlines will triple Virgin Australia’s reach into the Americas – including flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka has acknowledged the significant partnership with Delta Air Lines. “We’d like to thank Delta Air Lines for their long-standing commitment and relationship with Virgin Australia,” she said. “As a strategic partner with Virgin Australia for many years, Delta Air Lines has shared a wonderful journey with us, and we appreciate and value the many achievements we made together.

“We will work closely with Delta over the coming months to transition our Velocity partnership, and of course, all bookings will continue to be honoured when Delta customers fly on Virgin Australia.”

Virgin Australia will honour all Delta customer bookings and Delta customers booked on Virgin Australia services will still enjoy all the current benefits of the partnership. More details of the wind-down of the Delta partnership will be announced in early 2022.

