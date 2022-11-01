Valiant Lady arrives in Miami

Virgin Voyages said a massive welcome home to its second ship, Valiant Lady, as she arrived in Miami this weekend. She’s joined her sister ship Scarlet Lady sailing the Caribbean for the winter, and has already set off on her MerMaiden voyage.

Valiant Lady is introducing new six- and eight-night itineraries from PortMiami this winter. These include visits to Roatan, San Juan and St. Croix, as well as Virgin Voyages’ exclusive Beach Club at Bimini.

“It’s been wonderful to see our guests fall in love with sailing the Virgin way, and I’m so proud to welcome our second ship, Valiant Lady, to her winter home in PortMiami,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “When we launched this business more than seven years ago, we never imagined the challenges we’d have to overcome in the face of the pandemic. Thanks to our amazing Crew, we have come out strongly. Paired with the support of our guests and travel advisors, we have made our mark with more five-star reviews than any other cruise line. This is just the beginning for Virgin Voyages, and we have big plans for the future.”

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is onboard for Valiant Lady’s MerMaiden voyage from PortMiami, a new Western Caribbean Charm itinerary. Sailors will enjoy Halloween celebrations and a Guinness World Record attempt for the most mermaids in one place at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini.

Richard said: “When I first had the idea of getting into cruising over 40 years ago, I could not have imagined where we are today. What the team at Virgin Voyages has created is beyond my wildest dreams. It's an incredible feeling to be welcoming Valiant Lady and the amazing crew on board to Miami and to have our two lady ships side by side in PortMiami. I can’t wait for everyone to have the chance to sail with us and enjoy a truly memorable holiday.”

Visit Virgin Voyages to book your next trip with Valiant Lady.