Upgrade your ambience with Saint Fragrance candles

Autumn is here, and that means yellowing leaves, spooky movies, and pumpkin spice everything. The season also sparks an urge to surround yourself with candles, and if Virgin Red members need a hand choosing a signature scented candle, Saint Fragrance is a great place to start.

Launched in 2020 with support from Virgin StartUp, Saint Fragrance is a family-owned luxury lifestyle brand with a collection of candles designed to suit any interior and enhance wellbeing. With over 25 years’ experience combined working alongside renowned perfumers to design scents for globally loved brands, Saint Fragrance products are cruelty-free, hand-poured, and crafted with using raw, vegan ingredients.

Three scented candles from the Saint Fragrance collection are available for 7,600 Virgin Points, each with an average burn time of 45-50 hours. Powdery Skies pairs top notes of white tea, bergamot and black pepper with cedar-wood, vanilla, and musk for an uplifting and calming experience.

Rose Whispers is a room defining scent framed by Bulgarian rose oil and hints of red berries, violet leaf, and lychee. Bulgarian rose oil also features in Old Fashioned, a modern scent combining leather, amber and saffron.

But it’s not just the nice smells you can get from a scented candle; there are proven health benefits to investing in some, too. According to cognitive behavioural therapist and clinical integrative psychotherapist Chryssa Chalkia, "scented candles can play an essential role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, working capacity, and overall mental health."

Candles are also said to be able to create a soft ambience, increase productivity, stimulate memories, calm the mind, and help produce hormones like dopamine and serotonin to regulate moods.

Spending some Virgin Points on a product that improves your home and your mood? Sounds like a bargain. Find out more about Saint Fragrance candles.

