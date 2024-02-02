Trending holiday destinations for 2024

There’s nothing like a new year to make you want to book a holiday, and Booking.com have narrowed down the dreamiest destinations to consider in 2024.

Rotorua, New Zealand

There’s more to New Zealand than Lord of the Rings tours and the capital city of Wellington. Head to the southern shore of the North Island and visit Rotorua, a city renowned for geothermal activity – think steaming geysers and bubbling mud pools – and indigenous Māori culture. Named after the lake its set on, Rotorua has spectacular hot springs (check out the Wai-O-Tapu sacred waters) while fans of water sports can try the exhilarating whitewater sledging on Kaituna River or ride a craft down the crater lakes.

Rotorua is also a great place to learn about Māori culture, the indigenous people of New Zealand also known as Aotearoa. Visit Whakarewarewa – the only living Māori village in the country – and Tamaki Māori Village where visitors can enjoy traditional hāngi feasts (steam cooked banquets) that’s only a short drive from the city.

Shutterstock

Valkenburg, Netherlands

Just over two hours away from Amsterdam lies Valkenburg, a city in the province of Limburg that is just as pretty in the summer as it is in winter. With the famous marlstone caves, some of which date back to the Middle Ages, the South Limburg Steam Train and the Valkenburg Castle ruins, the country's only castle built on a hill.

The most popular time to visit is during the Christmas holidays thanks to its famous underground market with stalls selling waffles smothered in melted chocolate alongside miniature villages and local treats. Above ground the entire town becomes a winter wonderland covered with numerous events for all ages to enjoy.

Shutterstock

Beppu, Japan

With water-centric travel likely to become one of the year’s hottest trends, the spa resort in the city of Beppu is worth considering for a visit. Located along the southern coast of Kyushu Island, the ‘Onsen Capital of Japan’ has more natural hot springs than anywhere else in the country and is perfect for visitors wanting to immerse themselves into Japanese bathing culture.

Other things to do include the ‘Hells of Beppu’, a collection of eight geothermal springs, and Mount Tsurumi, a volcanic mountain accessible via the Beppu Ropeway that has panoramic views from the top.

Shutterstock

Portland, Oregon, United States

Celebrated as one of the greenest cities in America, Portland embraces nature and its quirky local culture in equal measure. The biggest city in Oregon has embraced cutting-edge sustainable architecture like the Natural Capital Center, which has floors made entirely of recycled rubber tires, and boasts zero waste markets and eco-friendly cafes with delicious coffee and treats.

Find out why it’s known as the ‘City of Roses’ with a visit to the International Rose Test Garden, take advantage of the cycling lanes and visit the many parks and leafy gardens, and don’t forget to take a tour of the Colombia River Gorge to see the stunning waterfalls that flow nearly a mile deep.

Shutterstock

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Foodies looking for fresh culinary experiences need look no further than Argentina’s cosmopolitan capital city. From new Michelin-star restaurants serving local faves with a modern twist to street food markets and trendy bakeries, Buenos Aires is fast becoming the international destination of choice for foodies.

Head to La Boca or El Caminito for steak cooked on a traditional open-fire grill, taste the moreish dulce de leche alongside other traditional dishes. Of course, there’s lots more to do and see in the capital including the century old El Ateneo Grand Splendid (a grand theatre turned into a book shop), the street museum of El Caminito, and the many tango clubs and classes.

Shutterstock

