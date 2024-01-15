Exclusive offer: Earn 10 points per £1 with Booking.com and Virgin Red

Life’s too short to not indulge in spring or summer shenanigans with your favourite people, so Virgin Red has teamed up with Booking.com to get 2024 off to a flyer. Get ahead with travel plans, book a stay in the UK or Europe through Virgin Red between 15 January 2024 and 5 February 2024 and you’ll earn a scorching 10 Virgin Points for every £1 spent.

Earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 with Booking.com Book here

So whether you’re hoping to spend some time beside the seaside in the UK or would prefer some Spanish sun, you’ll boost your Virgin Points balance to spend on a fabulous reward at a later date.

Better yet, if you’re a member of Genius – Booking.com’s loyalty programme – you’ll also benefit from even more travel rewards and discounts. More holidays = more points + more perks. There are also deals galore with Booking.com available until 1 April 2024 giving travellers the chance to save 15%* or more – take advantage of the early 2024 offers and nab the best discounts.

How it works

Search for accommodation and make your booking. To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase by accessing Booking.com via the ’Get Points’ button on the Virgin Red app or website and completing your transaction within one browsing session. If you go directly to Booking.com you will not earn points. If you are an existing Booking.com Genius member and wish to link your Virgin Red membership to your account, the same email address must be registered to both accounts. Click on ‘Get points’ to start earning points and follow the instructions to link accounts. You will receive your Virgin Points within 120 days after your completed stay.

How could you spend your Virgin Points?

For example, by earning 10 points per £1 spent on a five-night stay in London (costing between £500 and £800) members can earn enough Virgin Points to book a reward flight to a European city with one of Virgin Atlantic’s airline partners, an upgrade to a premium flight with Virgin Atlantic**, tickets to a foodie festival for two, or learn a language online.

Meanwhile, members who want to jet set a bit further to a European city with an accommodation budget of around £1,500-£2,000 could soon be booking concert tickets in the exclusive Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena, a spa day for two or even a flight to New York***.

Existing Booking.com customers get the best of both worlds and access their Genius benefits, as well as being able to earn Virgin Points on top of this exclusive offer.

So give yourself something to look forward to in 2024 and sign up to Virgin Red for more fabulous ways to earn and spend Virgin Points.

Terms and conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Booking.com’s full terms and conditions apply.

Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions:

To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase by accessing Booking.com via the Get points button on the Virgin Red app or website and completing your transaction within one browsing session. If you go direct to Booking.com you will not earn points.

Virgin Points will be credited within 120 days after your completed stay. No Virgin Points will be rewarded for no-shows or cancelled bookings.

Available points will vary depending on location of your booking:

UK/Europe: 10 Virgin Points / £1 for bookings made between 09:00am GMT on 15 January and 11:59pm GMT on 5 February 2024.

USA, South Africa & Caribbean: 1 Virgin Point / £1

Rest of world: 5 Virgin Points / £1

*Minimum 15% saving available on new accommodation bookings at participating properties indicated by the “Early 2024 Deal” badge on the search results and room selection pages. Bookings must be made before 10:00 am CET on 01/04/24 for stays with check-in from 01/01/24 and check-out on or before 01/04/24. Discount applies to the cost of room only (excluding any additional fees or taxes). If you make any changes to your booking you may lose your discount and be liable for the full amount. Discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion except Genius discounts. Room rates labelled “Partner Offer” are excluded from this promotion. This offer is provided by the participating property and subject to availability.

The small print

**Based on the standard season price in Virgin Points for a return Economy flight. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change. Reward flights are subject to availability. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.

***Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel and are subject to change. Upgrades are subject to availability. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club membership required.