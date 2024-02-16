Top tips for earning Virgin Points with Booking.com

Booking a trip and want to earn Virgin Points with every stay? Finding the perfect accommodation with Booking.com is the first step. With access to millions of options suitable for backpackers, day-trippers, busy families and more, it’s the perfect way for Virgin Red members to earn up to eight points per £1 on your travels.

But before you book your dream trip, here are some top tips for earning on your stay with Booking.com.

Same email, different accounts

If you’re an existing Booking.com Genius member but haven’t linked your account with Virgin Red, all you have to do is click on ‘Get Points’ and follow the instructions. However, the same email address must be registered in both accounts to earn Virgin Points and Genius rewards with a completed transaction. Linking your Booking.com account to your Virgin Red account will give you access to the genius prices relevant to your genius level with Booking.com - a winner all round.

Push the button

Everyone has been there – you spend ages sifting through dozens of results and are in such a hurry to book you forget to go via Virgin Red and qualify for Virgin Points. Alas, this can’t be changed after the booking so to make sure you earn your points, click the ‘Get Points’ button on the Virgin Red website or app and complete your booking in a single transaction.

Want points? Book a room

While Booking.com has many extras to give you the best holiday possible, Virgin Points are only awarded for room charges. The buffet breakfast you ordered on room service? Alas no. A garden view room? Uh huh. Last-minute car rental? Unfortunately not. Giant ensuite bathroom? Absolutely.

Location, location, location

Whether you’re after a weekender close to home or a trek around Europe, the amount of points you earn depends on where you stay. For UK and European breaks it’s eight points per £1, while a stay in USA, South Africa and the Caribbean will get you 5 points per £1. However if you’re heading to Japan, Australia and beyond, you’ll earn one point per £1.* The world is your oyster.

Unlock Rocket discounts

With Rocket Travel you could earn with special offers of up to 10,000 points per night at select properties. Yes – 10,000 Virgin Points a night. If available, these will appear in a yellow box during the reservation journey but please note that Booking.com earn rates do not apply to Rocket Travel offers – rocketmiles are separate to Virgin Points and will be added on top if applicable.

Now you know all the tips it’s time to make a booking, pack your bags and earn Virgin Points. Not a member of Virgin Red yet? No problem. Simply sign up (for free) to start earning on everything from train travel to your weekly shop.

* Terms Apply. Bookings for accommodation in a small number of countries are not eligible for points in line with Booking.com policy. Such properties should show as not having points associated with them in search results.