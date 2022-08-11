Treat your pup this International Dog Day with Virgin Red

What do you buy the pup who has everything? It’s always a good time to treat your canine best friend but, in case you need another excuse, International Dog Day falls on 26 August.

Anxiety-reducing bed from Pets at Home

Mental health issues are widely discussed when it comes to people, but did you know dogs can become anxious, too? While it depends on the breed, some dogs can experience separation anxiety when left alone, and become bored or frustrated.

There are many ways to alleviate this, but one way to create a safe space for your pooch is an anxiety bed. Pets at Home (one point per £1) has models that are fluffy with high walls for comfort, generally mimicking company to reduce stress and calm dogs.

Puppy hamper from Harrods

A hamper is a great gift for any occasion, and luckily this extravagance can now be experienced by your dog. Kick off the Christmas season early with this hamper from Hello Puppy from Harrods (four points per £1), featuring a smoothie, two flavours of ice cream and puppicino.

Book a stay with Virgin Hotels

Who says when you go on holiday you need to leave your dog at home? With seven locations on both sides of the pond – and more to come – Virgin Hotels is a great option when travelling with your pup. Your canine companion will experience top-notch service, too.

Let the team know you’ll be bringing your pal and they’ll receive a comfy dog bed and food, water dish, treats and a Virgin Hotels bandana. Plus, if you book your stay and sign up to The Know, you’ll earn 2,000 Virgin Points – result.

Doggie paddle with Argos

The end of summer may be nigh but there’s still time to enjoy the warm evenings and longer days – and yes, that includes dogs. Swimming is great exercise for dogs, helps to alleviate pain in stiff joints, and is a great way for playful pups to burn off some energy.

Argos (one point per £1) stocks the Pawise Dogs Paddling Pool which is not only great for playing but is durable and collapsible for storing.

Commission a portrait with notonthehighstreet

Add the personal touch to your home with a bespoke portrait from one of the many talented artists available on notonthehighstreet (two points per £1).

You can get hand-drawn, watercolour, a parent and pet picture, or transform your dog with a renaissance-style portrait. Whatever you prefer, you can nab some points in the process.

Designer threads from Selfridges

For an added touch of luxury, take advantage of the brands available with Selfridges (up to 10 points per £1 until 21 August) to treat your pup to a designer look.

Whether it’s a Christian Louboutin leather pet collar, a Prada padded coat, or a Versace t-shirt, there’s no reason your dog can’t look just as fresh as you.

