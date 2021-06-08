Treat your dad this Father’s Day with gifts from Virgin Red

They make us cry with laughter and cringe at their perennially bad dancing: but great dads are forever worth their weight in gold. So – whether you want to treat your dad, stepdad or a dad-like figure in your life this Father’s Day (Sunday 20 June) – we have the gift for you.

Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, is bursting with unique present ideas to suit all kinds of different dads. Our chorus line of ideas is led by Virgin Wines , who’ve come up with an exclusive Aussie Shiraz wine gift in a wooden presentation case that’s only available to Virgin Red members. To add to this, we also have everything from glider flights to vinyl records and charity donations up for grabs with Virgin Points.

Want to push the boat out on your dad’s gift this Father’s Day? Here’s a whole range of inspiration from Virgin Red to spend your points on:

For wine-loving dads: an Aussie Shiraz in a wooden presentation box

Any dad who knows his tannins from his terroir will adore this beautiful gift from our friends at Virgin Wines – exclusive to Virgin Red. Appearing in a smart wooden presentation case, the top-rated Albacore Longfin Shiraz is bursting with dark, deliciously fruity notes. The perfect Sunday lunch companion, for 4,100 points .

For adventurous dads: a winch launch glider flight

Dads with a daring streak: get set. This thrilling glider flight from Virgin Experience Days’ Indigo Collection awaits. Gift him a trip he’ll never forget – with breathtaking views to boot – for 13,000 points.

For stylish dads: a smart leather cardholder

Is your dad a born fashionista? This slick leather cardholder is just the thing to set his look alight. It’s produced by Billy Tannery, a boutique British label that’s making waves for its modern, sustainable ethos. An accessory that’s fully on-point, for 9,500 points.

For groovin’ dads: Bad Blood by Bastille

He may have rocked out to Stones since the ‘60s, but now’s your chance to update your dad’s taste in music*. Introduce him to the upbeat tunes of pop rockers Bastille , presented in vinyl for amazing sound quality. 3,000 points.

*We can’t be responsible for the quality of his dancing, however.

For fun-loving dads: a Mustang Blast experience

Well, who wouldn’t want to get behind the wheel of an iconic Ford Mustang ? This is a chance for your old man to go full throttle round a racetrack in the most classic of classic cars – hold tight! 6,000 points.

For game-playing dads: drink, dine and boutique bowling for two

He may fancy his chances at Monopoly but bowling is a whole new rodeo. See whether your dad’s strike skills are up to scratch with a night out together at boutique bowling alley, All Star Lanes . Quirky cocktails and lip-smacking food (think mac ‘n’ cheese or burgers with fries) are all part of the retro experience, for 11,000 points.

For joker dads: a comedy night out for two

If your dad’s anything like ours, he can’t resist a dose of dad humour now and again – even if the “jokes” in question are face-palm poor. Now’s your opportunity to show him how it’s done, with laughs for the both of you in an evening of stand-up comedy for two . Yours for 4,000 Virgin Points.

For caring dads: a donation to Centrepoint

Well of course, many dads are caring – but this is a gift for dads who are especially interested in charities and social causes. For 1,000 points, you can make a donation to Centrepoint , the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity, on behalf of your dad. Your points will be donated into cash donations via Virgin Red’s Points for Good programme, delivering real impact – for example, by providing a young person with essential supplies when they arrive for their first night in Centrepoint accommodation.

For sweet-tooted dads: a chocolate making workshop

Dads who are always the first to polish off that Christmas pack of Quality Streets will be in their element with a chocolate-making workshop – available on Virgin Red via a voucher for Virgin Experience Days’ Amber collection for 8,750 points. Dads will learn all about the history of chocolate-making from master chocolatiers, and get hands-on with techniques such as marbling. A gift for him that may also be a gift for you – if he puts his newfound skills to the test…

For cultural dads: an online language course

Mais bien sûr, culture vulture dads do love to learn a language – and with Virgin Red’s online courses , they’ll be spoilt for choice. French is in the mix, naturellement, but this present means your dad can also take his pick from nine other languages, including Japanese or Greek. A great gift to bridge the gap while we wait for real-world travel to open up. 5,250 points per course.