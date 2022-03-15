Treat someone special this Mother's Day with Virgin Wines

Virgin Red is delighted to offer its members a luxury, exclusive Mother’s Day gift box using Virgin Points. Virgin Red members can purchase a bottle of Gran Villa Reserva 2016 for just 5,500 Virgin Points. It’s the perfect gift to treat someone special - whether that be mothers, parents or friends.

The bottle of red comes in a beautifully decorated Mother’s Day wooden box, exclusive to Virgin Red members, and this exclusive offer can be purchased until 28 March.

The Gran Villa Reserva 2016 wine is a Spanish Cabernet blend red from Rioja’s neighbour, Navarra. The rich, luscious dried fruit and warming spices makes for an excellent red on those dark winter evenings, yet the smoky aromatics from extended oak ageing are crying out for a barbecue on a hot summer's day. It's a complex beast but evidently versatile too, and at this price it's well worth stocking up to get you through all four seasons!

This offer includes:

1 x Gran Villa Reserva 2016

1 x Mother’s Day wooden gift box

Virgin Wines

"The Reserva style is probably my favourite. It has completely softened and become more complex because of the time in barrel, but it has retained just enough of the primary fruit character to keep it fresh and drinkable without food." - Milagros Rodriguez, Winemaker.

For other gift ideas, or if you simply just want to treat someone special, head to Virgin Red where you can find a variety of rewards like a five course gourmet dinner with a cocktail for two at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse Co, an original chocolate making workshop for two with My Chocolate, or a gorgeous Saint Fragrance candle. You can also earn points when purchasing gifts with Appleyard Flowers, Virgin Wines, Fortnum & Mason or Etsy. And don't forget to pick up a card from Moonpig!

Shutterstock

