Ten ways to earn points shopping with Virgin Red US

Whether you’re booking a once-in-a-lifetime vacation or just want to save up for a small treat, Virgin Red US can help you do it. By earning Virgin Points with purchases you’re planning to make anyway – from a Walgreens grocery order and bagging beauty faves from Sephora to a flight for a family visit – you’ll get one step closer to incredible rewards.

All you have to do is sign up, make your purchase through either the Virgin Red app or website, and watch your points roll in. To help get you started , check out these 10 ways to earn points with Virgin Red US.

Fly near and far

The end of summer doesn't mean no more vacations and if you're in need of a break, how about a trip across the pond?

Earn from 3,457 points flying to London with Virgin Atlantic*, depending on the chosen cabin and the outgoing flight location – just make sure you’re signed up to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club as well as Virgin Red US. Flying Club members will earn tier points that contribute to achieving and maintaining Gold or Silver membership status. Plus, Gold members earn 60% more Virgin Points on flights, while Silver members earn an additional 30%.

Alternatively, explore America and beyond with Delta Air Lines who offer thousands of daily departures to destinations all over the world.

Fashion for every mood

Virgin Red US is partnered with several fashion designers and department stores to help you get your fashion fix, including award-winning designer Michael Kors. The accessories range has everything from backpacks to luxury leather totes, and you can earn a point for every $1 you spend.

For those who prefer leisurewear, why not grab yourself a pair of Lululemon Align leggings and a belt bag or crossbody and earn points along the way?

Home improvement

Always wanted to spruce up your dresser? Bring more light into your home office? Add another rug to the living room? Crate & Barrel has everything you could want and need for your home, from cute cushions to cookware sets – stock up and earn one point per $1.

And to keep your home spotless, Grove Collaborative creates and curates more than 150 sustainable, high-performing brands including household cleaning, personal care, beauty, and pet products.

That’s entertainment

Having a hobby is a great way to relax and unwind, but that doesn’t mean you have to take up something high octane – in fact, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home. Alibris US connects you to the best global marketplace of independent sellers to hunt down new and used books, music and movies.

To keep it digital, earn four points per $1 by downloading your favourite songs, books, TV shows, movies and podcasts via iTunes.

Beauty, bath and beyond

Earn points as you stock up on self-care supplies with Sephora US, home to over 200 favourite brands including Dior, Farmacy, Ami Colé, as well as the Sephora Collection. If you need a sumptuous bubble bath and candles to take your relaxation to the next level, Kiehl's has everything you need.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up-to-date information but Virgin Red offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points rate and all the details.

*Points rate quoted is based on a return flight from New York to London Heathrow travelling on an Economy Classic fare. Different cabin classes, ticket types and routes will earn a different amount of points.

