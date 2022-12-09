Swap points for holiday poses, whilst enjoying up to 70% bonus Virgin Points

From today (Friday 9 December) until the end of the month, all Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will get a bonus boost when buying Virgin Points.

All members will have the chance to boost their points balance by up to 70% before the end of the year–meaning there’ll be more to spend on hundreds of rewards across Flying Club and Virgin Red.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

The purchase limits will be reset, so anyone purchasing during this period, will be able to purchase up to 200,000 points – making this the best time to do so to make sure you get even more for your purchase!

Buy points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Log in to your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account, and head to 'Buy Virgin Points'. Choose how many points you'd like to buy. The amount of bonus points will appear in the selection bar. Fill in your payment details and tap 'Buy Virgin Points'. Your points will be credited at point of purchase and will appear on your account within 24 hours.

Buy points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Buy points

All Flying Club members will receive up to 70% bonus Virgin Points:

5-24k = 20% bonus

25-69k = 30% bonus

70-119k = 50% bonus

120-200k = 70% bonus

Virgin Atlantic

Richard X Moore, Director of Loyalty Rewards at Virgin Red, says: “This is a fantastic way for members to boost their points balance before the end of the year and get to their chosen reward even quicker. We're delighted to offer these fantastic bonuses for a limited time, especially at a time where Virgin Points may help members enjoy products or experiences, they may not have been able to do otherwise."

There are hundreds of rewards to choose from across both Flying Club and Virgin Red. Whether it’s a return flight* to New York City or the Caribbean, a pair of tickets to see your favourite artist perform from the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena, a Top Gun experience with Virgin Experience Days, or a Virgin Voyages cruise from Miami – there’s a reward for everyone.

Shutterstock Virgin Red Virgin Wines

*Reward flights are subject to availability. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply, will depend on choice of cabin, departure airport, date(s) of travel and destination and are subject to change.

Terms and conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply.