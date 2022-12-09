Swap points for holiday poses, whilst enjoying up to 70% bonus Virgin Points
From today (Friday 9 December) until the end of the month, all Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will get a bonus boost when buying Virgin Points.
All members will have the chance to boost their points balance by up to 70% before the end of the year–meaning there’ll be more to spend on hundreds of rewards across Flying Club and Virgin Red.
The purchase limits will be reset, so anyone purchasing during this period, will be able to purchase up to 200,000 points – making this the best time to do so to make sure you get even more for your purchase!
Buy points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Log in to your Virgin Atlantic Flying Club account, and head to 'Buy Virgin Points'.
Choose how many points you'd like to buy. The amount of bonus points will appear in the selection bar.
Fill in your payment details and tap 'Buy Virgin Points'.
Your points will be credited at point of purchase and will appear on your account within 24 hours.
Buy points with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
All Flying Club members will receive up to 70% bonus Virgin Points:
5-24k = 20% bonus
25-69k = 30% bonus
70-119k = 50% bonus
120-200k = 70% bonus
Richard X Moore, Director of Loyalty Rewards at Virgin Red, says: “This is a fantastic way for members to boost their points balance before the end of the year and get to their chosen reward even quicker. We're delighted to offer these fantastic bonuses for a limited time, especially at a time where Virgin Points may help members enjoy products or experiences, they may not have been able to do otherwise."
There are hundreds of rewards to choose from across both Flying Club and Virgin Red. Whether it’s a return flight* to New York City or the Caribbean, a pair of tickets to see your favourite artist perform from the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena, a Top Gun experience with Virgin Experience Days, or a Virgin Voyages cruise from Miami – there’s a reward for everyone.
*Reward flights are subject to availability. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply, will depend on choice of cabin, departure airport, date(s) of travel and destination and are subject to change.
Terms and conditions
The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions apply.
Applicable Buy Points purchases made between 9th December and 23:59 GMT 31st December 2022 inclusive will be eligible to receive bonus points. When the member buys 5,000-24,000 points they will earn 20% bonus points, 25,000-69,000 = 30% bonus, 70,000 - 119,000 = 50% bonus, 120,000 - 200,000 = 70% bonus. The bonus points will be credited at the point of purchase and will appear on the member's account within 24 hours.
A member can purchase a total of 100,000 points each calendar year, in increments of 1,000 points. Between 9th December and 23:59 GMT 31st December 2022, the limit has been reset and increased to 200,000. A member can purchase a total of 200,000 points each, in increments of 1,000 points. Members who have brought points since January 2022 will be able to buy up to 200,000 points within the campaign period.
Members will have the right to cancel any purchases of points for up to 14 days after the date of purchase provided that none of the purchased points have been redeemed. If any of the purchased points have been redeemed, the member will not be entitled to a refund for any of the purchased points including those that have not been redeemed. Once the 14 day cooling off period has expired any points purchased and received by members are non-refundable and non-transferable, except as expressly permitted under the Flying Club terms and conditions.
Every purchase comes with a one-off £15/$22 transaction fee. Members can purchase points in increments of 1,000. It costs £15/$25 for every 1,000 base points purchased. For example, if a member buys 1,000 points they will pay £30/$47, if they buy 5,000 points they will pay £90/$147 and if they buy 10,000 points they will pay £165/$272.
Members planning to put their points towards a specific reward should check reward availability first. Buy Points terms and conditions apply.