Stay connected on the Tube with Virgin Media O2

The days of having to end your call because you’re getting on the London Underground will soon be over. Mobile connectivity is coming to the Tube and Virgin Media O2 customers will be able to continue to use their phones on the move.

Virgin Media O2 has reached an agreement with BAI Communications, a telecoms provider, that will allow customers to access 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the Tube network – including within tunnels.

BAI Communications was awarded a 20-year concession by Transport for London in June 2021 to deliver mobile connectivity on the Underground. Once its work is complete, customers will be able to make calls wherever they are on the Tube, check the latest travel information, keep on top of their emails, catch up on social media and live stream videos. So you can say goodbye to being bored on the commute.

“With our 5G network already reaching two-thirds of Londoners, this investment will bring next-generation mobile connectivity deep underground for the first time ever, giving our customers a seamless service while on the move,” Virgin Media O2 CEO, Lutz Schüler, said. “We’ve already invested hundreds of millions of pounds in the capital to expand and upgrade our fixed and mobile networks which has accelerated London’s transformation into a cutting-edge digital hub, fuelling growth and connecting communities to gigabit services.”

Work on delivering 4G coverage across the Underground network is well underway. The next five stations to get coverage – Bank, Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Euston and Camden Town – will go live within the next six months.

