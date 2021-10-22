Start planning: Virgin Atlantic to restart more transatlantic services

It’s time to dust off your suitcases and start planning your US adventure. The theme parks of Orlando and the bright lights of Las Vegas are one step closer as Virgin Atlantic has confirmed both services will resume on 8 November – the same day that US borders reopen.

Connections between the Big Apple and the north of England are also receiving a boost, with flights between Manchester and New York also resuming.

With the news that transatlantic travel can resume for fully vaccinated travellers, Virgin Atlantic is keen to make sure that its customers can take to the skies quickly. With more services resuming on the day that the US opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers, people will have the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones or take that much-anticipated holiday.

Virgin Atlantic

Orlando flights will depart daily from both London Heathrow and Manchester. The route is currently the most booked across Virgin Atlantic’s entire network, with families and thrill-seekers looking to enjoy the magic of Florida’s top destination. To meet with the increased demand, Virgin Atlantic will use the newest, biggest plane in its fleet – the Airbus A350-1000 – from 8-14 November on its Heathrow to Orlando route. The Airbus A350 features the exclusive social space in Upper Class – The Loft. This is where customers can enjoy a drink or some food with friends.

Las Vegas flights will also operate daily from London Heathrow on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-900, with daily services between Manchester and New York restarting on an Airbus A330.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Our customers are ready to begin their US adventures, whether it’s to enjoy the magic of Orlando or to party the night away in Las Vegas, therefore it’s only right that we offer them the opportunity to fly as soon as we can. I’m delighted that our flights to Orlando and Las Vegas services will begin on 8 November, the same day transatlantic travel reopens. We can’t wait to transport customers to our favourite destinations in the US safely once more.”

If you’re thinking about booking flights for your US adventure, you can rest assured that you’ll have unlimited free date and flight changes as part of Virgin Atlantic’s enhancements to give customers increased flexibility. Plus, the rebooking period has been extended for all customers until 30 April 2023 – so you don’t need to worry if your plans need to change.

