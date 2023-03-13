Split Ticketing arrives at all platforms for Virgin Trains Ticketing

Want an easy way to pay less for the same train journey? Of course you do – that’s why Virgin Trains Ticketing has introduced split ticketing.

This feature means that you can save money by automatically splitting your trip into multiple tickets. And you’ll earn three Virgin Points for every £1 you spend with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

Virgin Trains Ticketing has invested in this functionality to ensure customers are getting the cheapest fares but stresses the larger issues with simplifying rail fares in the UK.

How does it work?

When you split your tickets, you’ll be buying multiple tickets for the same journey instead of a single ticket. In most cases, you won’t even need to change trains or travel through any extra stops. The train just needs to stop at the split ticket station along the way.

You might need to move seats if Virgin Trains Ticketing cannot book the same seat for the whole journey. But this doesn't happen very often and will be made clear on the tickets and booking page.

Split tickets will give customers access to comparable savings available through other split ticket retailers. However, for Virgin Trains Ticketing, split ticketing is a stopgap while passengers and the rail industry wait for long overdue rail fare reforms.

Mark Plowright, Virgin Trains Ticketing Director, who is due to speak at an All-Party Parliamentary Rail Group to campaign for simpler fares and more industry competition, explains: “Split tickets is just a sticking plaster on the bigger issue of complicated rail fares in the UK. Passengers shouldn’t need to split their tickets to get the best deal; rail fares should be simple, easy to understand and offer the best value for money.

“When we launched the Virgin Trains Ticketing app in June 2022, we genuinely hoped that meaningful fares reform would have already been introduced to negate the need for split tickets, but unfortunately that’s not yet happened. While we wait, we’ve made the decision to invest in the functionality to ensure our customers can get the cheapest fares.”

Not only can passengers save money by choosing split tickets. They will also earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent on ANY train journey when booking with Virgin Trains Ticketing and signing up to Virgin's free rewards club, Virgin Red. There are no booking fees on e-tickets either.It's a win win!

Today’s APPRG meeting

The All-Party Parliamentary Rail Group session will examine how independent retailers can grow the UK rail market. Speaking at the event will be:

Mark Plowright, Director at Virgin Trains Ticketing

Alistair Lees, Chair of the Independent Rail Retailers and Managing Director of Assertis

Michael Solomon Williams, Campaigns Manager at Campaign for Better Transport

Virgin Trains Ticketing is part of Virgin Red, the rewards club from Virgin. Virgin Red members can earn three Virgin Points for every £1 spent on all ticket types on any journey across Britain, whether that’s a cheeky commute or a family adventure.

Virgin Points can be earned and spent on more than 350 rewards with Virgin Red, from sausage rolls to cinema tickets, or saved towards extraordinary experiences like flights, a holiday, a Virgin Experience Day or a seat in the Virgin Red Room at Manchester’s AO Arena.

