Shop summer beauty and earn Virgin Points

Where do you go when the bathroom cabinet needs restocking? Do you prefer to peruse Boots or check out ASOS? A haul from LOOKFANTASTIC or fill a Selfridges basket?

With summer in full swing it’s important to protect your skin from the rays, ward off humidity frizz and switch up your signature scent. Whatever you need for going ‘out out’ this summer, there are points to be earned as a member of Virgin Red.

Face

For some, summer means a naturally flushed and glistening face – think the ‘glazed donut’ look popularised by Hailey Bieber.

Swap heavy moisturisers for light serums to keep it fresh but don’t forget to top with a strong SPF to avoid dreaded sunburn. Boots (one point per £1) have multiple award-winning brands including The Ordinary and their own No. 7 range for every skin type and concern. Or check out LOOKFANTASTIC (four points per £1) for faves from Cerave, La-Roche Posay and Vichy.

Body

Skin is the largest organ of the body and it’s important protect it from from the sun. Slap on a sunscreen of at least SPF 50 before heading outside and don’t forget to reapply – the NHS recommends that sunscreen is reapplied every two hours as the sun can break down products over time. Make it an easy task by grabbing a SPF spray – ASOS (two points per £1) stock several brands.

And if you want to take advantage of the extra boost of vitamin D, grab a body scrub from an independent brand via Etsy (one point per £1).

Hair

Does the slightest bit of humidity turn your locks into a fuzzy mess? Turns out it’s not you, it’s science: humidity causes hair to swell because “hair is hydroscopic, which means that the bonds can be broken in the hair structure by absorbing water”.

Protein rich deep conditioners can help, as well as a strong gel for keep curls in shape. But while frizz is the effect we see, the sun can also burn hair and the scalp – Selfridges (six points per £1) have several options from Ultrasun and Clarins to protect your tresses. And for days when you want your hair out of your face, invest in a silk scrunchie to prevent friction – Etsy (one point per £1) sellers will have every shade and size to choose from.

Make-up

A full face of make-up and hot weather is not a match made in heaven, but there are always ways to have fun with cosmetics without it melting off. Swapping creams for liquids and gels and investing in a strong setting spray are two ways to avoid this. John Lewis & Partners (two points £1) stocks Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay and MAC who all have many options to help keep products in place.

But don’t forget to have fun! NYX and Fenty (via Boots at one point per £1) have every shade of lipstick, eyeliner and eyeshadow imaginable to brighten up your look.

Fragrance

Spritzing a scent is usually the final step before heading out. Fragrances are said to have many benefits including boosting your mood and confidence, evoking happy memories and even improving work performance. Find a scent for every feeling in the famed Selfridges (six points per £1) hall and buy online to nab some Virgin Points in the process.

