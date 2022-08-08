Shop eight must-have summer accessories with Virgin Red

Summer’s here and the living is easy – with long sunshine days leading to balmy twilight nights. The height of the season is a great time to reset your wardrobe essentials, with fresh accessories to accompany you on beach trips, at weddings or weekends in the park.

Not sure where to get started? We’ve picked out eight great accessories for beach days and getaways this summer, with points to earn en-route.

Ray-Ban transparent blue sunglasses

Ray-Ban's original wayfarer sunglasses are the ultimate statement in cool this season, available in five colours including this retro shade of swimming-pool blue. Pop 'em on for playful charm and an instant energy boost that lasts all summer long.

Jones Bootmaker lace-up trainers

Heritage city label Jones Bootmaker has the smart-casual look down to a tee with these comfy leather trainers in an ice-white pop. Laid-back and versatile, they'll be your constant companion through sweet weeks of sunshine.

Rosso Valentino Satin refillable lipstick

Midsummer deserves a lip colour all of its own, and the new Rosso Valentino lipsticks range from Maison Valentino more than rises to the occasion. Fresh off the catwalk, check out the Red Belissima shade.

Kingsley brown leather belt

A hand-stitched leather belt from craftsmaker Kingsley will be your go-to staple this summer, for weddings, work 'dos and holidays alike. The designer was inspired to make products that gain character as they age, including this piece made from English bridle leather.

Pop of sunshine crossbody bag

Nothing shouts 'summer' like a ray of sunshine handbag. Browse from a collection of affordable designer bags for your perfect match, including this Lulu Guinness crossbody clutch in cute canary yellow.

Reiss navy drawstring swim shorts

The best kind of swim shorts will take you from beach to bar with zero effort. Work some pared-back style kudos by the pool with Reiss' navy drawstring trunks – both simple and sublime.

Boden floral wedge heel espadrilles

Forget about sea views – Boden's flower power wedges are so pretty, you'll be staring at your feet all day long. Handcrafted from supersoft suede, they're balletic and beautiful in equal measure.

H&M Cleopatra pendant earrings

Well, who doesn't want to be an empress for the day? These earrings from H&M will treat you like the queen you are, with an elegant pendant design and gold accents. Pair them with a white boho blouse to light up the evening at rooftop bars or beach parties; wherever you happen to be.

