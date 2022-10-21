Save the date: Virgin Pulse Thrive Summit is coming to Salt Lake City

Virgin Pulse’s annual Thrive Summit is back for its 10th year, and this time it’s coming to Salt Lake City on 11 to 13 April 2023, and registration is open now.

Thrive Summit is an unmissable event for employee health and wellbeing. It brings together industry-leading visionaries, healthcare professionals, HR executives and benefits experts for a three-day immersive learning experience.

Drum roll, please! 🥁 We're thrilled to announce some electric news...our 10th annual #ThriveSummit will take place April 11-13, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah! We'd love for you to join us—save the date & sign up to be the first to know more! https://t.co/uihaLK99Kl pic.twitter.com/zEPwQoNtOv — Virgin Pulse (@virginpulse) October 6, 2022

Virgin Pulse’s vision is to transform the health and wellbeing experience for employees and health plan members, while challenging, educating, inspiring and motivating Thrive Summit attendees.

The details for next year’s event are still under wraps right now, so stay tuned. In the meantime, catch up on highlights of the 2022 Thrive Summit – where a range of speakers took to the stage, including Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak, Peloton instructor Adrian Williams, CEO of Something Major Randi Braun, and even all-star gymnast Simone Biles.

Want to join Virgin Pulse in Salt Lake City for Thrive Summit 2023? Sign up before 1 December 2022 and get 25% off the cost of your ticket.

