Virgin Pulse Thrive Summit 2022: Turning up the volume on wellbeing

With burnout at an all-time high, workplace wellbeing has never been more important. This is why Virgin Pulse hosted the Thrive Summit 2022 in Austin – bringing together healthcare professionals, HR leaders and benefits professionals from across the world to reconnect, re-energise, revel, and reset.

Thank you for amplifying wellbeing with us last week at #VPThrive2022! We couldn't have done it without our incredible sponsors, partners, speakers, team members, & attendees. Check out our highlight reel to relive your favorite moments of the summit! pic.twitter.com/gc9TI8l24c — Virgin Pulse (@virginpulse) May 6, 2022

Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak kicked off the three-day event with an inspirational talk that welcomed attendees and shared how Virgin Pulse is turning up the volume on all things health and wellbeing – physical, financial, emotional, social, purpose, and beyond.

The second day of the event was crammed full of tips for attendees on everything from amplifying engagement, to invigorating company culture, to supporting DEI and wellbeing. Michelle Courtney Berry and other Thrive presenters talked about the need for organisations to have a human-centric culture and take a 360° approach to support employees. As Michelle said, “To heal our world, banishing burnout must be our number one priority.” The experts stressed the importance of emotionally intelligent leaders who respect each person’s uniqueness and who provide personalised, holistic support for their employees’ minds and bodies.

Day three was full of engaging and insightful keynotes, workshops, and educational sessions that offered learning opportunities from academics, industry innovators, employers, healthcare organisations, and athletes about how to support total health and wellbeing of employees and members.

Founder and CEO of Whil, a Rethink Division, Joe Burton shared best practices for supporting the three pillars of holistic wellbeing – and attracting and retaining talented employees. He said: “If we can’t develop the skills to go with the flow and let things go, it will have a tremendous effect on our mental health.” Watch his conversation on mental health, stress, and resilience in the workplace with Dr David Batman, member of the Virgin Pulse science advisory board.

