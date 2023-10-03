Sailing to success: Virgin Voyages named best cruise line in the world (again!)

After becoming the first brand to ever sweep the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards earlier this year, Virgin Voyages is back to its award-winning ways and has been named the best cruise line in the world (large ships) in the Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

As well as the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards, Virgin Voyages’ trophy cabinet is already bursting with accolades in 2023 including places on the Cosmopolitan Must-Visit List and the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List, as well as winning the number one best mega-ship ocean cruise line in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. Plus it was named Ocean Cruise Line of the Year at the Travel Industry Awards.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ unique approach to sailing is winning hearts around the world. Its lady ships really do have something for everyone – whether you’re looking for a relaxing time where you can just switch off, or you want to party the night away.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ exclusively adult ships – and all of the destinations it sails to – suit Sailors of all ages (unless they’re under 18, of course). The ships might be a playground for your inner child, but you won’t find any actual children onboard. Virgin Voyages has swapped kids menus for Michelin star chef curated menus because kids might be one of life’s great joys but Virgin Voyages believes absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Virgin Voyages

Speaking of Michelin star chef curated menus, all of Virgin Voyages’ restaurants are included in the price of your voyage ­– and you won’t find a buffet in sight. With more than 20 eateries all bringing fresh ingredients and made-to-order cooking to the table, Virgin Voyages earns the seal of approval from foodies worldwide.

Want to set sail with the world’s best? Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more and book your next voyage.